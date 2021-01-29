Wycherleys combine for first time as Munster make wholesale changes for Treviso trip 

Munster will head to Treviso with a much-changed squad for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Benetton.

With 10 players called into Ireland’s Six Nations squad, lock Jean Kleyn beginning a two-week suspension, and both James Cronin and Rhys Marshall picking up knee injuries last weekend, head coach Johann van Graan has been forced into 13 changes from the team which started the narrow defeat at home to Leinster last Saturday.

Back-rower Gavin Coombes and full-back Mike Haley, who was mentioned by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on Wednesday as unlucky to miss out on Six Nations selection, are the only survivors from the 13-10 Thomond Park derby defeat with van Graan selecting two sets of brothers and a pair of cousins in his starting line-up at Stadio Monigo.

The Scannell brothers, centre Rory and hooker Niall, are familiar fixtures together in red but lock Fineen Wycherley and younger brother Josh, an academy loosehead prop, will start a Munster game together for the first time while another West Cork pair, Coombes cousins Gavin, at No.8, and wing Liam have also been named.

It is a side captained by veteran lock Billy Holland, who will move past Ronan O’Gara as Munster’s second outright most-capped player in his 239th appearance, 24 behind record-holder Donncha O’Callaghan (263).

At the other end of the spectrum, Josh Wycherley is one of three academy players in the matchday squad with fly-half Ben Healy the other starter and lock Thomas Ahern on the bench.

There is a first Munster start at tighthead prop for Roman Salanoa, a summer mover from Leinster and a potential debut from the replacements for this week’s short-term signing from the same province, scrum-half Paddy Patterson.

With both Conor Murray and Craig Casey on Ireland duty, Paterson provides cover for starting number nine Nick McCarthy and he is joined on the bench by fit-again loosehead Jeremy Loughman, in line following a shoulder injury for a first appearance since October.

The two sides were due to play this game in November before a number of Covid-19 cases in the Italian camp and Benetton are playing their first game since January 9. Outgoing head coach Kieran Crowley is without 11 players called up to Franco Smith’s Italy squad and a further 10 players through injury as Benetton looks for its first victory of the PRO14 campaign after nine rounds have garnered just four losing bonus points.

BENETTON: J Hayward; A Esposito, J Riera, I Brex, T Benvenuti; T Allan, C Braley; T Gallo, T Baravale, M Riccioni; I Herbst, F Ruzza; M Barbini - captain, M Zuliani, T Halafihi.

Replacements: C Els, N Quaglio, T Pasquali, E Snyman, G Pettinelli, A Sgarbi, L Petrozzi, L Sarto.

MUNSTER: M Haley; L Coombes, D Goggin, R Scannell, D Sweetnam; B Healy, N McCarthy; J Wycherley, N Scannell, R Salanoa; F Wycherley, B Holland - captain; J O’Donoghue, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Loughman, S Archer, T Ahern, T O’Donnell, P Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, D de Allende.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)