Ulster wing Gilroy extends stay at province

Experienced winger Craig Gilroy has agreed a new one-year contract extension with Ulster.

The Belfast man joins back-row Marcus Rea and the versatile Angus Curtis in inking new deals with the province.

Now 29, Gilroy has been part of the furniture at Ulster since his debut season in 2010/11. He said: “I’m very grateful to have secured another contract with my home province, and to play for this great club. I am hopeful about what we can achieve together as a squad in the season ahead.”

Ulster head coach, Dan McFarland, welcomed the news: “Craig is one of our longest-serving players, and as such, he adds a huge amount of experience and expertise to the squad. A talented winger with the ability to score from just about anywhere on the field, Craig continues to give a huge amount both on and off the field.”

Ballymena native, Marcus Rea made his senior debut for Ulster in 2018 and has now signed his first full professional contract.

“I’m happy to be able to move up the ranks to earn a full pro contract. It's been a few years in the making, but the work very much doesn't stop here. The competition in the back row is fierce so I will have to look at earning my place in the squad with consistent performances.”

McFarland added: “Marcus has put in some really good performances for Ulster at ‘A’ level and in the IRFU Sevens tournament this season, which earned him senior opportunities against Glasgow Warriors and Ospreys. He has developed his game both sides of the ball through his excellent work ethic, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Former Irish U20 international Angus Curtis (22) has played both fly half and centre and is nearing full fitness after a spell out with injury.

He said: “I’m really delighted to be signing-on with Ulster again. It’s an amazing club, and Belfast very much feels like home to me now. I’m excited to be part of the strong squad we have going forward. With my rehab from injury coming to an end, I’m looking forward to being back training with the lads, and hopefully getting on the pitch in the near future. The club is filled with amazing people and I’m very grateful to be a part of it all.”

McFarland concluded: “Angus is a hugely skilful player at both out-half and centre. He’s been very unlucky over the past couple of years with injury and I’m looking forward to him making his return soon.”