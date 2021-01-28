All-Ireland Leagues cancelled due to Covid-19

All-Ireland Leagues cancelled due to Covid-19
Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 16:00
Colm O’Connor

IRFU chiefs have cancelled this season's Energia All-Ireland Leagues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials also confirmed that the 2021/22 Vodafone Women's Interprovincial series has also been scrapped.

Domestic rugby has been had hit by the nationwide government lockdowns enforced to slow the spread of the virus.

Last season's competitions ground to a halt in March with a blanket suspension of matches. Club games resumed during the autumn with the Energia Community Series but that proved a shortlived exercise as new restrictions were introduced again by the government last November.

IRFU officials insist they are hopefully of resuming some form of rugby 'when cleared to do so by government guidelines.' 

"As Covid-19 continues to impact our lives we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020/21 All-Ireland Leagues and the women’s interprovincial championship," said Greg Barrett, chair of the IRFU Rugby Committee.

"A huge amount of work is on-going, and we continue to look at avenues that may provide players and clubs with the rugby that they love.

"Our commitment to players and our clubs remains clear – we will continue to adopt a flexible approach to season planning and will proceed with rugby when cleared to do so by government guidelines."

