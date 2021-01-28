Six Nations TV rights: 'It’s not as binary as free-to-air and paywall'

A new date for this year’s Women’s Six Nations could be announced next week but competition boss Ben Morel insisted discussions over the status of the men’s television rights were only beginning.

The Six Nations chief executive was speaking at the virtual launch of next month’s 2021 Guinness-back men’s tournament while the women’s championship has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions. New dates are being finalised, most likely for later this spring, Morel said, but he also said the issue of television rights was less straightfoward.

It has been reported that this year’s championship could be the last on free-to-air TV before moving to a form of subscription model.

“There’s no reason for that to be the case,” Morel said. “2021 is the Championship that marks the start of a new process for broadcast rights in several of our territories… for the United Kingdom and Ireland conversations will start in the coming weeks and we will be talking to all of the various broadcasters.

“As is the nature of the industry, we are entering into a new broadcast discussion and we will have to, like any other year, our six unions will have to strike the right balance from the needed revenue that is needed to come back into the game... Everything goes back into growing the game of rugby and we are in need of appropriate financing and circumstances here are quite telling in terms of that.

“But at the same time, you need to find the right balance between the financing and the exposure and the aspirational content we can bring to new audiences in order for the game to grow. That balance is going to be the same as it has been before.

“At the same time, the way consumers and fans consume sport and content is fast evolving.

“I don’t think it’s quite as binary as free-to-air and paywall, there’s a lot of possibilities on the spectrum. At the same time, you need to factor in those changing habits too.

“That’s where we are… we shouldn’t presume yet the outcome before the conversation has started.”