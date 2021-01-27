Craig Casey starting Six Nations camp with Johnny Sexton's seal of approval

Ireland's Six Nations preparations don't begin in earnest until tomorrow but Craig Casey has already earned high praise from captain Jonathan Sexton.

The young Munster scrum-half was a surprise inclusion in Andy Farrell's squad, edging out far more experienced nines in the other three provinces, and earning a return to the group to which he was attached as a development player during the Autumn Nations Cup.

Sexton was impressed with what he saw from the 21-year during that spell, not just on the pitch but off it as well. The veteran out-half does not suffer fools and he was fulsome with the work ethic and general attitude of a man who has still played just 21 times for his province.

“The way he lives his life is just geared towards being the best rugby player he can be and it is admirable,” said the 35-year old at today's virtual Six Nations launch.

“Same for the experienced guys like me: learning from that attitude, that rubs off on other guys, and the Munster lads have said how much of an impact he has had on the environment down there.

“It's great to have him in and to have so many great nines in the country pushing each other. At one stage everyone was wondering what if something happens to Conor [Murray] but there are plenty pushing him now and he is still maintaining his high standards so it is a great place to be.”

Casey has risen through the ranks at astonishing speed, overtaking Luke McGrath, John Cooney, Kieran Marmion and Caolin Blade to a berth at the team HQ for the foreseeable future but, as the cliché goes, the hard work starts now.

Ronan O'Gara, speaking today on Virgin Media, touched on this when speculating on Casey's chances of making Ireland's 23. As things stand, Leinster's Jamison Gibson-Park is very much established as the squad's back-up scrum-half after his own test debut last year.

“Is it a case of, 'this is what Team Ireland looks like, these are the standards that are expected of you'?” said O'Gara from his base in La Rochelle. “It will be interesting to see how he grasps it. Can he get up to the pitch of a) training.

“Does he get to that straight away or does he need a few weeks or months to bed in? Because, remember, your first ten caps, you are probably a very different player to how you will be after that because that's what experience is and a lot of younger players don't understand that at the time.

“As you age a bit you do appreciate that.”

Casey is something of an anomaly in an Ireland squad that leans predominantly on the tried and trusted. The only other curveball, if they can be called that, is Ulster prop Tom O'Toole who joins the squad despite being second in the tighthead ranking order with Ulster.

Farrell is adamant that they are not there as a future investment.

“Like every international coach would tell you, there is always the here and now, the medium term and the long-term future. You've got to deal with them all. Selections always comes first and foremost to whether you deserve to be in the group.

“With those young lads that people are talking about, of course they deserve to be there because they are there to make the group better. The experience of being in an international campaign like a Six Nations will be big for them so we will see how they deal with that along the way.”

Starting tomorrow when the squad takes to the training field.