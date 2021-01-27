Ulster sign former European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa

Former European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa will join Ulster on a one-year deal.

The flying Fijian forward won an Olympic Sevens gold medal in 2016 and was named Europe’s best player in 2018, despite Racing 92’s Champions Cup final loss to Leinster.

His time in France ended in acrimony as he was sacked by Racing in December 2019 for “abandoning his post” when not returning from the World Cup on the expected date.

He returned to Glasgow Warriors, where he began his career in Europe, but missed the last 11 months with a knee injury, spending much of that time at home in Fiji. He made his comeback off the bench against Edinburgh this month.

Racing 92's Leone Nakarawa wins a lineout under pressure from Peter O'Mahony of Munster in the 2018 Champions Cup semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Now 32, Ulster will hope to see the Nakarawa of old, a versatile forward who ranked among the game’s best offloaders as part of his all-action style. One of his best days came at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast when he was man of the match in Glasgow’s Pro12 final victory over Munster in 2015.

“It’s an exciting time for Leone to be making the move to Ulster for the upcoming season as we look to continue to build on our ambitions as a squad,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“Given his broad skillset and experience, as well as some impressive accolades to his name, I’m confident that he’ll be a valuable addition to the team, and we look forward to welcoming Leone to the province.”

Rob Herring and Ian Madigan have also signed up for two more years with Ulster.