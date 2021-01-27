Ulster sign former European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa

Rob Herring and Ian Madigan have also signed up for two more years with Ulster
Ulster sign former European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa

Leone Nakarawa. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 16:58
Stephen Barry

Former European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa will join Ulster on a one-year deal.

The flying Fijian forward won an Olympic Sevens gold medal in 2016 and was named Europe’s best player in 2018, despite Racing 92’s Champions Cup final loss to Leinster.

His time in France ended in acrimony as he was sacked by Racing in December 2019 for “abandoning his post” when not returning from the World Cup on the expected date.

He returned to Glasgow Warriors, where he began his career in Europe, but missed the last 11 months with a knee injury, spending much of that time at home in Fiji. He made his comeback off the bench against Edinburgh this month.

Racing 92's Leone Nakarawa wins a lineout under pressure from Peter O'Mahony of Munster in the 2018 Champions Cup semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Racing 92's Leone Nakarawa wins a lineout under pressure from Peter O'Mahony of Munster in the 2018 Champions Cup semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Now 32, Ulster will hope to see the Nakarawa of old, a versatile forward who ranked among the game’s best offloaders as part of his all-action style. One of his best days came at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast when he was man of the match in Glasgow’s Pro12 final victory over Munster in 2015.

“It’s an exciting time for Leone to be making the move to Ulster for the upcoming season as we look to continue to build on our ambitions as a squad,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“Given his broad skillset and experience, as well as some impressive accolades to his name, I’m confident that he’ll be a valuable addition to the team, and we look forward to welcoming Leone to the province.” 

Rob Herring and Ian Madigan have also signed up for two more years with Ulster.

More in this section

Munster v Zebre - Guinness PRO14 Craig Casey starting Six Nations camp with Johnny Sexton's seal of approval
Alun Wyn Jones File Photo Alun Wyn Jones looks set to be fit for Wales’ Six Nations opener against Ireland
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference Andy Farrell relishing Paul O'Connell link-up: 'His passion for the game is second to none'
Scotland v France - Autumn Nations Cup - BT Murrayfield Stadium

Six Nations organisers draw up contingency plans regarding France participation

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up