Johnny Sexton confident of making Ireland's Six Nations opener

Jonathan Sexton has declared his confidence that he will be fit for Ireland's opening Six Nations game.

Andy Farrell's men take on Wales in Cardiff next Sunday week but there was concern for his skipper when the Leinster out-half picked up a hamstring issue during the province's Guinness PRO14 win against Munster last Saturday.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster spoke positively out the veteran's fitness in a press briefing on Monday and now Sexton himself has calmed fears that he may be a doubt for that trip across the Irish Sea at today's online Six Nations launch.

"Any time you get a niggle like that, it's very frustrating," he explained. “I did lots of work over four or five weeks to make sure something like this didn't happen, and it did. It's nothing major and hopefully I'll be back training by the end of the week and fit for the Wales game."

Head coach Andy Farrell has also spoken positively about the fitness of others with injury issues hanging over them. Players like Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe, he said, have been chosen for the squad on the basis they will be options for that Welsh game.

Sexton's form has been so-so for his country this last year but Ireland can ill afford his absence given those behind him in the queue have yet to make a strong enough case to usurp him, including Joey Carbery who has been haunted by injury.

The Leinster man's importance to the side was trumped by the decision to make him captain again for the upcoming campaign. There had been some rumblings of a change in the leadership pyramid last October when he missed some games and James Ryan took the armband.

“Always an an honour, always a privilege to get asked to do it. It was always a case of let's take it campaign by campaign and very proud to do it again. I've learned a lot over my first year doing it Sexton was reluctant to share his hopes and ambitions beyond the urge to claim a Six Nations title as captain of his country. He will be 36 in July and the expectation is that his contract, due to run out then, will be renewed for another 12 months.

He has spoken in the past about the desire to make the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa, a trip that looks highly unlikely for everyone right now with the pandemic in full swing, but the next two months is an opportunity for the ten to return to something like his 2018 peak.

“For me, it's about taking it one campaign at a time. I'm just properly focused on this one and whether I stay on for another year or another two, I don't know.

“Hopefully I'll have something sorted in the next few weeks and like I said, all my focus is on this campaign and trying to win it, trying to do a good job as captain and make sure we're better as a team off the back of it.”