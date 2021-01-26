Graham Rowntree thrilled by Craig Casey's Ireland call up

Graham Rowntree has backed Munster scrum-half Craig Casey to become a fixture in the Ireland squad for a long time to come following his surprise call-up to Andy Farrell’s Guinness Six Nations squad.

Uncapped Casey, 21, was one of three scrum-halves selected in a 36-man squad on Monday ahead of the championship opener against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday week and joins provincial team-mate Conor Murray and Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park at the expense of the more experienced and previously capped John Cooney, Luke McGrath and Kieran Marmion.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Munster’s rescheduled PRO14 clash against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday, assistant coach Rowntree believes the youngster’s rapid elevation is thoroughly deserved.

“I am not surprised he has been called up,” Rowntree said. “It is a pleasure to work with the guy day in and day out. His diligence, he is last off the field, the effort he puts into his game, he has got the most out of his physique and I have not worked with many more diligent players than Craig. He is a joy to work with. He will be there for a long time I can see.”

With Casey and Murray part of a 10-strong Munster contingent and another number nine in Neil Cronin on the long-term injury list, the province on Monday signed Leinster academy scrum-half Paddy Patterson on a short-term loan and brought in Ennis RFC man and National Talent Squad member Ethan Coughlan as cover for the lone remaining senior Nick McCarthy.

Rowntree is hoping that with the internationals away for six weeks that those left behind can make the same impact they did in the last international window during October and November when Munster went unbeaten through the start of the 2020-21 PRO14 campaign.

“We backed some youngsters, didn’t we? Those youngsters have been put in the squad in terms of standards and putting pressure in the older guys. The Test players have left us again so we will be looking again to those young guys and the same performances.

“They have been fantastic across this season, we have backed them, they have delivered, and that has shown a lot of the other younger players that if you perform you will get your chance. Like I have said before, that then puts pressure on the senior players as well, so it is a good dynamic.”