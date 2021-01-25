Sexton and Lowe to be assessed 

Sexton and Lowe to be assessed 

Jonathan Sexton  after picking up an injury during the Guinness PRO14 match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park 

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 14:31
Colm O’Connor

IRFU medics will assess James Lowe and Johnny Sexton this week as the Leinster pair join up with the national squad ahead of next month's Six Nations. 

Sexton sustained what Leinster officials termed a 'minor muscle injury' in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 win over Munster while Lowe will require further assessment by the IRFU medical team as he continues recovery from a groin injury. 

One Leinster player reporting to Ireland camp without any complaint is Garry Ringrose who impressed in the win in Thomond Park with no issues after his recovery from a serious jaw injury. 

In other welcome news for Andy Farrell, Leinster bosses also confirmed that Tadhg Furlong will look to increase his training involvement this week after recovering from a calf issue 

Meanwhile Dave Kearney (hamstring strain) and Dan Leavy (calf issue) are set to return to provincial training having missed the weekend match due to their issues however Jimmy O’Brien will be unavailable for selection this week after injuring his hamstring on Saturday night. Michael Bent will require further assessment in the coming days after picking up a neck strain in training 

More in this section

Munster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 No playoffs for Euro spots as remaining PRO14 games fixed
Ireland v England - RBS 6 Nations - Aviva Stadium Joe Marler withdraws from England Six Nations squad due to personal reasons
Munster v Zebre - Guinness PRO14 Craig Casey the big winner as Farrell names Ireland Six Nations squad
Saracens v Munster - Heineken Cup Semi-Final

Nigel Owens lifts the lid on reffing Munster's most talkative duo 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up