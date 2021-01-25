Sexton and Lowe to be assessed 

IRFU medics will assess James Lowe and Johnny Sexton this week as the Leinster pair join up with the national squad ahead of next month's Six Nations.

Sexton sustained what Leinster officials termed a 'minor muscle injury' in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 win over Munster while Lowe will require further assessment by the IRFU medical team as he continues recovery from a groin injury.

One Leinster player reporting to Ireland camp without any complaint is Garry Ringrose who impressed in the win in Thomond Park with no issues after his recovery from a serious jaw injury.

In other welcome news for Andy Farrell, Leinster bosses also confirmed that Tadhg Furlong will look to increase his training involvement this week after recovering from a calf issue

Meanwhile Dave Kearney (hamstring strain) and Dan Leavy (calf issue) are set to return to provincial training having missed the weekend match due to their issues however Jimmy O’Brien will be unavailable for selection this week after injuring his hamstring on Saturday night. Michael Bent will require further assessment in the coming days after picking up a neck strain in training