Andy Farrell sweats on fitness of Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony

Another bruising interprovincial derby has left Andy Farrell sweating on Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony’s fitness as he prepares to name his Ireland squad today for the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

Ireland face a trip to Cardiff to play Wales on February 7 but last Saturday’s PRO14 clash between Munster and Leinster has left the head coach waiting on medical assessments for two of his most senior players.

Test captain Sexton was withdrawn by Leinster early in the third quarter of their 13-10 victory at Thomond Park, where Farrell will have seen his first-choice fly-half in conversation with physios as he pointed to the back of his left leg.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen said Sexton’s removal from the fray was “precautionary” but he would be assessed by the Ireland medics while in-form flanker O’Mahony was treated for two separate injuries before he departed on 67 minutes.

There will have been plenty of selection issues aside from the collateral damage from the latest round of PRO14 games as Farrell assessed the make up of his squad for his second championship campaign as the Ireland boss. He is expected to name a 35 or 36-man squad this morning but there appear to be issues to resolve in his starting XV before Ireland lock horns with the Welsh.

Ulster captain and second-row Iain Henderson has not played since injuring his medial cruciate ligament in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup third-place play-off win over Scotland in early December and while he has not been ruled out of the Six Nations, Farrell appears to be in the market for a partner for James Ryan for at least the opening weekend with Ulster’s next games as yet unscheduled.

At the front of the queue after Saturday’s game must be Tadhg Beirne, who put in a huge effort in opposition to Ryan and claimed three big turnovers at the breakdown, a couple of them near to the Munster line.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne celebrates with CJ Stander after scoring a try that was later disallowed in the PRO14 defeat to Leinster. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

There will also be scope for fresh blood in this training squad with Leinster lock Ryan Baird in line for a possible Test debut at some stage in the championship given he missed out on one during the autumn due to injury.

There were some welcome returns in midfield over the weekend with Garry Ringrose excellent on his return alongside Robbie Henshaw for Leinster following successive jaw fractures while Bundee Aki returned from a knee injury off the bench in Connacht’s home defeat by Ospreys.

Full-back is another position up for debate and perhaps Jacob Stockdale has earned another go in the position without playing given Jordan Larmour’s difficulties under the high ball a wing at Thomond Park. Hugo Keenan had a solid game defensively at full-back for Leinster and was excellent in providing the try-scoring opportunity for Larmour that clinched victory and the debate may centre around which of the pair plays where in the Ireland back three.

Larmour’s match-winner in his second game back from a shoulder injury certainly offset any defensive frailties and the 23-year-old received the backing of his head coach on Saturday night.

In the half-backs, uncertainty over Sexton’s fitness may have elevated the discussion from suitable back-up to potential starting 10. Ross Byrne’s excellent grubber kick into the corner for Keenan and Larmour to work their magic showed good vision and served as a reminder of his ability to fill in for his provincial captain though he has often been found wanting in the Ireland number 10 jersey while Ulster’s Billy Burns and Connacht’s rejuvenated Jack Carty have looked more potent as starters in Sexton’s absence.

Deciding who gets the nod for the matchday squad in Cardiff can wait a small while, selecting who makes the squad a more pressing matter for Andy Farrell.