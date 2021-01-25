Leinster win over Munster most satisfactory of the season for Leo Cullen

Leo Cullen will take just as much pleasure from this hard-earned victory over Munster as he would from a rampant bonus-point win. Maybe even a little more.

When it comes to beating their old rivals, it usually takes hard graft rather than razzle-dazzle and although Ross Byrne, Hugo Keenan and Jordan Larmour supplied a little of the latter for the winning try, there was an awful lot of the former to lay the platform for this 13-10 come-from-behind PRO14 derby win in Limerick on Saturday.

Just 13 minutes in, as JJ Hanrahan converted Tadhg Beirne’s try to send the home side into a 10-0 lead, Cullen’s players were firmly on the back foot. Yet Leinster found a way to get the job done and with a slice of generosity from Munster took the lead with 10 minutes to go and did not look back. Head coach Cullen agreed that it was Leinster’s most satisfying win of a season that has seen them win at Montpellier in Europe and lose just once in 10 league games, this latest win moving them to within a point of Conference A leaders Ulster with a game in hand.

“Yeah exactly, there’s a lot of experience in the group there and they stayed the course well,” Cullen said.

“I think we really stood firm there in the second half, Munster had a fair bit of possession in or around our 22 and if they get that close to our line like… I know Munster did it when they scored their try...but yeah, the way players stood up for each other is probably the most pleasing aspect because you need that sense of fight and team, digging in for each other, particularly defensively.

“So it’s pleasing. It’s a big squad effort as well, guys coming off the bench full of energy and some of them played a big part in the win.”

In a game where possession was equally shared, Leinster put in 195 tackles to Munster’s 183 but missed 16 compared to the men in red’s 37 as James Ryan topped the tackle count with an astonishing 29.

“The forwards did front well and even in terms of the six-two split on the bench as well.

“I think it was always going to be a big forward effort, that’s what you expect when you come down here, very confrontational.”

Now the focus switches to a different challenge with Cullen set to wave goodbye to the bulk of his frontline squad when Andy Farrell names his first Guinness Six Nations squad today while those left behind in Leinster camp start preparing for their make-up game away to Scarlets in Wales this Saturday.

Ireland head coach Farrell may still be keeping an eye on Cullen’s remaining personnel with Test first-choice tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and wing James Lowe close to returns from injuries.

Furlong has not played for 11 months having missed the return from lockdown in late summer initially with a back spasm before sustaining the calf problem which has kept him sidelined for four months. Lowe, meanwhile, has not featured since November when, having made his Ireland debut against Italy in October, he returned from the international window with a groin injury.

“The two lads are getting close... but we’ll see how the week pans out.” Cullen said.