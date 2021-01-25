Andy Friend won't blame empty stands for Connacht's home slump

Connacht coach Andy Friend said he’s not going to blame the lack of crowds and atmosphere on the province’s worst home run in seven seasons at the Sportsground.

They slumped to their fourth successive loss, 26-20, at the Galway venue when they left a 12-point lead slip from their grasp after recovering from a slow start to build up a 17-5 interval lead, with Ospreys skipper Justin Tipuric in the bin for the opening nine minutes after the restart.

“I thought we had put ourselves in a great position, the way we rallied at the tail end of the first half was really impressive,” said Friend, who is expected to sign a two-year contract extension this week.

“I didn’t think we started that well but I thought we found our groove to get the try and the yellow card in extra-time and the end of the first half and we come in 17-5 up.

“That has to be our game now, has to be, but after the restart we should be scoring having got a scrum in a good position. But instead, a soft penalty and another one and another one and they are dotting down five minutes later, 14 men against 15. Really frustrating.

“It’s a massive disappointment, we just can’t seem to win at home at the moment and we are not finishing moments when we get them.

“I know for a fact we get energy out of the crowd but I do not want to blame the fact that we don’t have a crowd here as the reason we are losing.

“I’d love to see a crowd back here and I know they would love to be back here too but that’s not the reason we are losing games. There have been a variety of reasons we haven’t been able to see those teams out but whether it’s not being clinical enough, whether it’s not taking our chances or ill-discipline or not having the energy but the bottom line is we have lost four on the spin and that’s not good enough.

“We know there is no crowd coming back so we have got to find the reason and we have to solve it.”

Ospreys only had a George North try to show for their opening quarter dominance before Connacht got to grips with the challenge. Loosehead Denis Buckley led the way with nine of the 52 tackles they executed in that opening quarter to Ospreys’ 15 and by half-time the possession stakes were almost level.

More importantly, Connacht made their possession count and went in leading 17-5 with some smart rugby. Out-half Conor Fitzgerald got them off the mark with a penalty after 27 minutes and then a superb hit by scrum-half Kieran Marmion on centre Keiran Williams led to a turnover from deep with Fitzgerald putting Alex Wootton away and the on-loan winger from Munster crossed for his eighth try in eleven games this season.

A couple of penalties to the left corner in stoppage time saw Tipuric binned as Connacht drove for the line. They opted for the scrum and Marmion slipped No.8 Paul Boyle over, with Fitzgerald’s third kick of the half making it 17-5 at the break.

Connacht failed to make the extra man count after the break and it was Ospreys who hit back when temporarily down to 14 with North putting Mat Protheroe over after 46 minutes.

Connacht drafted in Bundee Aki but with Tipuric returning it was Ospreys who hit the front when scrum-half Rhys Webb skipped inside Fitzgerald to score, with Myler’s conversion making it 19-17 to the Welsh after 52 minutes.

Fitzgerald pushed Connacht back in front with a 58th-minute penalty from 30 metres but Ospreys struck again for the bonus point 13 minutes from time when a succession of penalties, scrums and lineouts in the left corner saw Webb finally get over for his second try, with Myler’s touchline conversion making it 26-20 and they never looked like surrendering that advantage.

Scorers for Connacht: tries, A Wootton, P Boyle; cons, C Fitzgerald (2); pens, Fitzgerald (2).

Ospreys: tries, R Webb (2), G North, M Protheroe; cons, S Myler (3);

CONNACHT: J Porch; P Sullivan, T Daly, P Robb, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; J Butler, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: M Burke for Buckley 17 mins; B Aki for Robb 50; S Delahunt for Heffernan 53; C Blade for Marmion 53; C Kenny for Bealham 62; N Murray for Dillane 68, M Healy for Wootton 68; A Papali’I for Butler 68.

OSPREYS: D Evans; G North, O Watkin, K Williams, M Protheroe; S Myler, R Webb; R Jones, S Parry, M Fia; A Beard, R Davies; W Griffiths, J Tipuric, D Lydiate.

Replacements: I Phillips for Parry 46 mins; G Thomas for Jones 46; T Botha for Fia 46; R Morgan-Williams for Webb 68; M Morris for Griffiths 68; L Ashley for Lydiate 75; K Giles for Protheroe 79.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU).