Connacht let 12-point lead slip as Ospreys inflict fourth home loss in a row

Connacht 20 Ospreys 26

Connacht fell to their fourth successive home loss when they let a 12-point lead slip from their grasp at the Sportsground.

It's the first time in seven years that they have lost four on the spin at home and not the way they would want to mark the two-year contract extension for head coach Andy Friend which is expected to be announced this week.

But they didn’t do enough to close out the win in an entertaining game and could now have a battle on their hands to secure Champions Cup rugby next season.

Ospreys, despite 69% possession in the opening quarter, had to be content with a 5-0 lead with George North getting over in the right corner after nine minutes after good work from his skipper Justin Tipuric and full-back Dan Evans.

But Connacht got to grips with the challenge with loosehead Denis Buckley leading the way with nine of the 52 tackles they executed in that opening quarter to Ospreys’ 15 and by half-time, the possession stakes were almost level.

More importantly, Connacht made their possession count and went in leading 17-5 with some smart rugby. Out-half Conor Fitzgerald got them off the mark with a penalty after 27 minutes and then a superb hit by scrum-half Kieran Marmion on centre Keiran Williams led to a turnover from deep with Fitzgerald putting Alex Wootton away. The on-loan winger from Munster crossed for his eighth try in eleven games this season.

A couple of penalties to the left corner in stoppage time saw Tipuric binned as Connacht drove for the line. They opted for the scrum and Marmion slipped No.8 Paul Boyle over, with Fitzgerald’s third kick of the half making it 17-5 at the break.

Connacht failed to make the extra man count after the break and it was Ospreys who hit back when temporarily down to 14 with North putting Mat Protheroe over after 46 minutes.

Connacht drafted in Bundee Aki but with Tipuric returning it was Ospreys who hit the front when scrum-half Rhys Webb skipped inside Fitzgerald to score, with Myler’s conversion making it 19-17 to the Welsh after 52 minutes.

Fitzgerald pushed Connacht back in front with a 58th-minute penalty from 30 metres but Ospreys struck again for the bonus point 13 minutes from time when a succession of penalties, scrums, and lineouts in the left corner saw Webb finally get over for his second try, with Myler’s touchline conversion making it 26-20 and they never looked like surrendering that advantage.

Scorers — Connacht: tries, A Wootton, P Boyle; cons, C Fitzgerald (2); pens, Fitzgerald (2).

Ospreys: tries, R Webb (2), G North, M Protheroe; cons, S Myler (3);

Connacht: J Porch; P Sullivan, T Daly, P Robb, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; J Butler, C Oliver, P Boyle.

Replacements: M Burke for Buckley 17; B Aki for Robb 50; S Delahunt for Heffernan 53; C Blade for Marmion 53; C Kenny for Bealham 62; N Murray for Dillane 68, M Healy for Wootton 68; A Papali’I for Butler 68.

Ospreys: D Evans; G North, O Watkin, K Williams, M Protheroe; S Myler, R Webb; R Jones, S Parry, M Fia; A Beard, R Davies; W Griffiths, J Tipuric, D Lydiate.

Replacements: I Phillips for Parry 46; G Thomas for Jones 46; T Botha for Fia 46; R Morgan-Williams for Webb 68; M Morris for Griffiths 68; L Ashley for Lydiate 75; K Giles for Protheroe 79.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU).