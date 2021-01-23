'Looking at stats doesn’t always do the game justice': How Munster make the most of the numbers game

What will it take for Munster to return to the winners' enclosure this season? A win against Leinster at Thomond Park tonight would be a start.

Johann van Graan’s squad seem in an excellent space to deliver on their early-season promise and secure a first win over the Guinness PRO14 champions since December 2018.

The gameplan is evolving with fluency under senior coach Stephen Larkham, and forwards have become as integral to the attack as the backs.

Yet much of it still comes down to the hard yards on the training ground and, crucially, the way that effort gets measured. Even more important, as Cian Gormley explained this week to the Irish Examiner, is how effectively that information is communicated back to the players and coaches.

Munster are no different in their use of the data they can collect from Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment but the technology now being employed and, more importantly, the ability of the province’s staff to interpret that data in context, is what could make the difference between contenders and champions.

Those GPS units under players’ jerseys have long been a feature in the professional game as sports science has become increasingly influential in the decisions coaches make about those that wear them and the work they are asked to perform on a daily basis.

Gormley, 26, is the strength and conditioning coach who crunches the Munster numbers. A health and performance science graduate from UCD who interned with Leinster in the course of his degree work and then joined the Dublin senior footballers for their run to the 2018 All-Ireland, he moved to Limerick in April 2019. Initially responsible for monitoring the academy’s GPS data, he started working across both the senior and academy teams last November, taking over from fellow S&C coach and “great mentor” Adam Sheehan.

The players use the Sports Office app to log their general wellbeing every morning from which their readiness to train that day is assessed and from there Munster, like their fellow provinces and the Ireland teams, it is the software and GPS equipment developed by Belfast-based STATSport, that takes over.

“When they get out onto the pitch, I’m looking after the GPS units, so we have beacons that receive data from the GPSs and syncs it to iPads, which give me the ability to look at what the players are doing on the pitch,” Gormley said. “It’s pretty impressive the data we now have access to.

“We’re mainly looking at volume metrics, like total distance: how far are the guys moving in each session. Within that we refine it, how many metres of that total distance is at a running pace, and within the running, how much of that is at high-speed, sprints. And then we want to put an effort metric on that, so we’ll look at accelerations and decelerations.”

Collecting data and knowing what to do with it, though, is a feat every bit as specialised as turning good athletes into trophy winners and context is everything.

“Your data is only as strong as the relationships that back it up so we’re speaking to the rugby coaches about what they’re looking for from a session. When you’re looking for that extra edge it could just mean speaking to a forwards coach or a backs coach, or to the analyst George Murray and saying, ‘what sort of context are we getting in a game?’ “A player could be covering 5K in a game but if we don’t know how many tackles or how rucks he’s getting involved in or a static movement like a scrum, which maybe the bit a player finds the hardest, so you have to account for this. It’s not just about us ticking boxes from a running perspective using the GPS, it always has to come back to the game and the context.”

Gormley emphasises that Munster are using GPS to “drive performance as opposed to looking to constantly pull guys out of sessions for doing too much”.

“It’s always about driving performance. So within certain drills, say in a five-minute drill, we may look at a metres-per-minute metric and what we can do then is look at what guys do in a game and what is the hardest passage of play in a game — we work up from one-minute periods to five minutes usually — so we can look at that in a live sense and if the coaches say we want a five-minute drill above match intensity, we can use the GPS to see that metres-per-minute metric and compare that against a game. So it gives us a pretty nice insight into that driving-performance element.”

Nothing, though, drives performance better than giving competitive human beings some numbers to rate themselves against.

“Naturally, as professional rugby players they’re all quite competitive and the big one for them is comparing themselves against the starting player in their position. So if Conor Murray’s starting at scrum-half on the weekend, you can be damn sure that Craig Casey and the others are trying to match that or surpass it. So there’s huge competition in each position.

“The biggest one that they all look at, though, is their max speed and who’s running the fastest. That’s the big one they look at, at the end of each session, ‘how fast did I run when I got that break’, or when I was chasing that player?

“There’s a couple of guys up there, and I think Liam Coombes is our fastest player at the moment, but there’s a couple of guys very, very close. They all want to be the fastest, even within their own positions because you can’t compare a 90kg winger to a 120kg prop, and they’re always pushing for those opportunities to hit their top speed.”

The point is, buy-in is not an issue, although Gormley says an individual’s approach to the numbers can differ.

“Some players come to us with more in-depth questions, that they want to understand a certain number a bit more or why did I get x in one session and y in another. So it keeps coming back to the context and some players like the information and loads of it, others just want some simple metrics to compare against others in their position. They are individuals at the end of the day so it takes many different approaches to break down their performance.”

Coaches, too, have different metrics they look to. Larkham has recently been looking for player’s top speeds as looks to sharpen his attack’s linebreaks while defence coach JP Ferreira is interested in acceleration over short distances to gauge player’s ability to get off the line and close down space over 5m to 10.

Gormley is no slave to science, though. He acknowledges that numbers aren’t always the barometer of excellence and takes up the suggestion of Billy Holland’s match-saving chase and tackle of Connacht wing Peter Sullivan last time out as an example.

“Sometimes it’s down to willpower and players pushing themselves to the limit. With Billy’s one, it’s the end of a game, you’ve put in a shift and you’re defending for your lives. That’s a big moment for us, you know, can you dig that extra 5% out of yourself.

“It mightn’t be an extraordinary number to hit but taken into consideration what their bodies have already gone through, the fatigue, the sore bodies, the screaming lungs, that’s what makes that run so special. It was an absolute game-changer for us.

“Just looking at numbers doesn’t always do the game justice.”

So however much technology has changed sport, even Gormley concedes that the statistics don’t always tell you everything.

“100%,” he replied, tongue almost certainly in cheek.

For the Munster number cruncher, it is not the tech that needs improving but the demands he and others in the province place upon it.

“I just think it’s how much we unlock and the questions we ask of the data.

“They’re pretty adaptable and versatile pieces of equipment but it’s up to us as coaches to unlock that ability and put some context on it and adapt it to our environment because what works for one time may not necessarily work for another. The technology has been pretty good for the last five or six years that I’ve been working with it but it’s better questions from scientists and coaches, S&C coaches, physios and the more we use it the better information we get it.

“So I think that’s the biggest strength rather than the creation of something new we haven’t seen before. It’s actually us getting better at using it, to fit it to our purpose, our environment and to our training, to our players and our coaches. And it’s all well and good me having loads and loads of information from the GPS but if it’s not communicated appropriately back to players and coaches it’s pretty useless.”