Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle back top of the league after thumping win

Top 14: La Rochelle 40 Bayonne 3

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle have gone back to the summit of France's Top 14 after a thumping 40-3 victory over Bayonne this evening.

The free-scoring display came despite the winners only having nine backs able to train during the week, after the squad was badly-hit by Covid-19 cases and close contacts.

Gregory Alldritt and Pierre Bourgararit crossed over twice each in the six-try success as La Rochelle made their already superior scoring difference look even healthier leading into the second half of the season.

The win means O'Gara's charges overtake Toulouse who can reclaim top spot when they travel to Agen, who are yet to win a game this season, tomorrow evening.

Elsewhere, Simon Zebo and his Racing 92 side will look to continue their title bid when they take on Bordeaux Begles tomorrow.