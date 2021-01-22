French government still to give green light to the Six Nations

Fabien Galthie’s 37 selected players and their five ‘training partners’ will enter an intense 10-day camp in sun and solitude to prepare for their opening match in Rome on February 6.
But the numbers cannot be ignored. Maracineanu had earlier insisted that, “For the [games] against Ireland and England, we really have to obtain the necessary guarantees from these countries so that they show us that protocols are as demanding and serious as the one we have in France. When there are international meetings, we put the health of these athletes at risk. So we need to have guarantees ... to preserve the health of athletes, and it must be the same in all countries.”