Garry Ringrose back in blue as Leinster and Munster name strong teams for derby clash

There is an Irish derby to savour on Saturday night after Munster and Leinster each named strong teams for their Guinness PRO14 clash at Thomond Park, with Garry Ringrose set to return from a fractured jaw for the visiting champions.

With eight wins apiece from nine league games this season and having both rebounded from defeats with significant victories during the Christmas and New Year interprovincial games, this is a keenly-poised derby all the better for its postponement from St Stephen’s Day.

Munster, 11 points clear at the top of Conference B following their 16-10 win over nearest rivals Connacht in Galway on January 9, make two changes to that starting line-up, both in the front row as Rhys Marshall replaces Kevin O’Byrne at hooker and John Ryan comes in at tighthead for Stephen Archer, who moves to the bench with Keynan Knox injured at the Sportsground.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side with back-row partner CJ Stander set to make his 150th Munster appearance, while full-back Mike Haley will reach his 50th cap

On the bench named by Johann van Graan on Friday, Jack O’Donoghue takes over as back-row cover from Billy Holland having recovered from a minor injury, as does loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, in for Josh Wycherley as support for James Cronin. The other change to the bench sees Craig Casey return as scrum-half cover for Conor Murray instead of Nick McCarthy.

Reigning champions Leinster, currently second in Conference A, five points behind Ulster but with two games in hand, have given their supporters and Ireland fans a lift ahead of next month’s Guinness Six Nations with the selection of Ringrose, one of four changes from the side which beat Ulster two weekends ago at the RDS to bounce back from their first defeat in 27 leagues games at the hands of Connacht on January 2.

Ringrose, this week named Guinness Rugby Writers Ireland Men’s Player of the Year for 2019-20, has recovered from two jaw fractures in the space of three months, the first on Ireland duty against Italy in October, and a second break on his return against Northampton Saints on December 19.

He returns at outside centre for his 80th Leinster cap to partner Ireland team-mate Robbie Henshaw in midfield while Jimmy O’Brien moves onto the left wing in place of Dave Kearney. There is a change at scrum-half with Jamison Gibson-Park replaced by Luke McGrath as half-back partner for captain Johnny Sexton while the final change from Leo Cullen sees Will Connors replace Josh van der Flier at openside flanker.

Ross Byrne moves from starting 13 against Ulster to his regular fly-half position, albeit as a replacement, ousting his brother Harry. Head coach Cullen has opted for a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench with Van der Flier one of two back-rowers alongside Jack Conan while Gibson-Park provides cover at nine.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Cronin, R Marshall, John Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; G Coombes, P O’Mahony - captain, CJ Stander.

Replacements: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, B Healy, R Scannell.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J O’Brien; J Sexton - captain, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, A Porter; S Fardy, James Ryan; R Ruddock, W Connors, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, E Byrne, T Clarkson, R Molony, J Conan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, J van der Flier.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).