Ultan Dillane: Connacht are focused on ensuring Champions Cup return

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane says that while they have not given up hope of catching Munster in the PRO14 the province is focused on making sure they make it into the Champions Cup next season for only the seventh time in history.

Their failure to close the gap on Munster when they went down 16-10 to them earlier this month leaves them 11 points adrift of Johann van Graan’s men with only the conference winners going through to the final.

Dillane said Europe is a huge target for them even if nobody is sure how many teams will qualify or what the format will be and he’s hoping they can cement their place in the conference when they take on Ospreys at the Sportsground on Sunday.

"Yeah it's still a big goal for us. It's win as many games as we can now is the best thing we can do for ourselves because we do feel we belong there.

“And if it wasn't for how we ended both of those games in the last month (against Racing 92 and Bristol Bears) we could be in a much better position.

"But we're doing everything we can to get back in it for next season,” said the 27-year old.

He won the last of his 17 Irish caps against France in October and is hoping to make the Six Nations squad.

Covid-19 has taken a big toll with Connacht having to adjust after suffering several small outbreaks but Dillane said they have just got accustomed to it.

"Mentally it's not really anything to worry about, it's just weird.

"We do it every week and every week we're thinking, 'Aw, this guy was coughing there yesterday, he mightn't be alright' and then over midday or whatever we might be chatting together, saying, 'Oh well if you're out then he's out, and if he's out then he might be brought in and then who's going to cover that position...'.

"It literally happens every week now, it's just something to get used to but we've actually been very good with that, we've been very good at fielding a team and haven't given up a game yet due to Covid so it's just down to how everyone's been managing it here,” he added.