Paul Gustard steps down as Harlequins director of rugby

General manager Billy Millard will oversee the existing coaching team of Jerry Flannery, Nick Evans and Adam Jones until the end of the season
Paul Gustard has stepped down as Harlequins boss, Adam Davy/PA

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 15:08
Duncan Bech

Paul Gustard has stepped down as Harlequins director of rugby with immediate effect.

The announcement comes with Quins positioned seventh in the Gallagher Premiership table with their 27-27 draw with London Irish on January 10 ending a run of three defeats dating back to early December.

“Having reached this decision it has been mutually agreed between Paul and the club that he will leave with immediate effect to enable him to pursue other opportunities,” a statement read.

“The club thanks Paul for his tireless energy and commitment over the last two and a half years.

“His passion and drive to succeed have been evident throughout his time at the club. Everyone at Harlequins wishes Paul and his family all the very best for the future.”

General manager Billy Millard will oversee the existing coaching team of Jerry Flannery, Nick Evans and Adam Jones until the end of the season, pending a possible change of structure.

Gustard was England’s defence coach when he was recruited by Harlequins in 2018 and in his first season in charge the club narrowly missed out on a Premiership play-off place.

They finished sixth last season and have qualified for the two most recent Heineken Champions Cups.

But inconsistency has blighted their progress, especially during the current campaign, which reached its low point with a 49-7 home defeat by Racing 92 in December.

