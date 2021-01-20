Johann van Graan: ‘We believe we can win every game we play’

It is not yet five months since Johann van Graan was getting it in the neck from all sides over Munster’s tactics in defeat to Leinster.

An over-reliance on the box kick as part of a limited attack were among the accusations as the men in red slumped to a 13-3 defeat and a third consecutive Guinness PRO14 semi-final exit at the hands of their fiercest rivals, though the rainswept conditions at Aviva Stadium and Munster’s failure to seize opportunities more than contributed to both the approach and the outcome.

Criticism is nothing new for a Munster coach but the fact that some of it came from the Leinster camp should have annoyed the current incumbent even if yesterday he kept his own counsel on the matter, insisting yet again yesterday, four days out from the latest renewal of hostilities, that he had not been frustrated by the words of his fellow professionals.

"No, not at all,” van Graan said. "At the end of the day, all of us as coaches are in the same boat and we're looking for our teams to win and you're looking for some sort of edge.

"Obviously, they've a very aligned coaching team who believe in a very specific way of playing the game.

"But I believe all teams do 90% the same thing in different positions and all teams will do what's needed to win. Fair play to them, they won that semi-final and became the champions after that."

It has not been lost on the Munster boss, however, that the part of the 90% his and Leo Cullen’s approaches have in common is a tendency to kick, kick, and kick again if the contest and conditions require it and yesterday it was with a wry smile when the September 4 semi-final was raised that van Graan made reference to Leinster’s tactics in beating Ulster recently, simultaneously making his point and poking the bear ahead of Saturday’s Thomond Park reunion.

“I think you take every game and you do what's necessary to win,” van Graan said. “I'm glad that in the Ulster game two weeks ago, at least they (Leinster) used some of our tactics in that game as well, so that's brilliant to see."

The South African, though, is well aware that his squad is in a much better place taking on Leinster now than they were at the end of last season.

The epic European fightback to victory at Clermont in December was testament to that as is their return of eight wins from nine PRO14 matches, equal to Leinster’s but for a deficit in bonus points.

Asked what gave him the most confidence Munster were now better equipped than before, van Graan replied: "It's nice to play at home. We've got some good momentum.

"We are four or five months down the line in terms of our development and in terms of playing time together.

"We've gone through a series of games where we had to win in different ways.

"No game is the same, sometimes you have to find a way to win.

If you look through our season, some games we won convincingly; some we were down and out. Some games were won in the 83rd or 84th minutes.

"It's a new game, we believe we can win every game we play.

"The difference when you play these big games, the interpros, you're playing quality opposition and the teams know each other so well.

"Most of these guys will go into international competition next week, there's not a lot of secrets. It's literally individuals that have a huge influence on the game.

"Then, individual moments of brilliance.

"We've had some, they've had some. Those are the small moments."

Noting Leinster’s ability to pile pressure on opponents, particularly through their “potent” scrum and maul, relentless phase-play and, yes, their kicking game, van Graan added that to beat them: “You need an all-round pressure game. You can’t only scrum and maul, you can’t only defend, you can’t only attack.

“It’s about decision-making, it’s about pressure. We created opportunities in the semi-final but we didn’t use them. So we as a group worked on them and the Clermont game is a good example of when you stay in the fight and when you take the points. If you win it in the last 10 minutes, that’s why a game is 80 minutes long. So you know we’ve played some pretty good rugby and we’re pretty happy with where we are at. Unfortunately, in a season is so long, you have to take it week by week.

"It doesn’t help to pat yourself on the back about what you’ve done because we haven’t achieved anything. It’s a good start to the season, we are No. 1 currently in our group but that accounts for nothing on Saturday evening.”