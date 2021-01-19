Johann van Graan 'glad to see Leinster using some Munster tactics'

Munster boss Johann van Graan is not buying into the narrative that Leinster are suddenly fallible ahead of Saturday’s visit to Thomond Park.

Munster should have faced their arch-rivals on December 26 only for the game to be postponed over Covid-19 fears and since then the Guinness PRO14 champions, chasing a fourth title in a row, were beaten for the first time in 26 league games over the festive season when they suffered an upset 35-24 defeat at home to Connacht on January 2.

Leo Cullen’s side rebounded with a 24-12 win over Ulster at the RDS a week later and this Saturday’s rearranged fixture brings together two sides with equal records so far in 2020-21, eight wins from nine games, as both provinces look to secure top spot in their respective conferences to advance straight to the PRO14 final.

Leinster’s feat of earning a bonus point from each of those nine games is what still sets them apart in Van Graan’s eyes and the Munster head coach has pointed to several more factors that make them still the team to beat.

"We're playing against a team that has won their last 27 of 28 PRO14 games, so that (defeat) didn't show us anything,” Van Graan said of Leinster. “Connacht had a fantastic performance on the evening, what it does show is that every rugby game is different.

"Leinster were very convincing specifically in the second half against Ulster, they pinned them back, Ulster couldn't get out of their half, and they scored four tries to zero with a convincing win at home. They've got international quality all over the park, so certainly no weak points in that team."

Given Munster’s 13-3 loss to Leinster in their most recent meeting, last season’s PRO14 semi-final on September 4, and the criticism Van Graan received for perceived negative tactics, not least from the Leinster camp, the Reds head coach could not resist a dig back at the men in blue when the subject of Munster’s approach in that knockout game was broached during Tuesday’s online media conference.

“I think you take every game and you do what's necessary to win,” Van Graan said. “I'm glad that in the Ulster game two weeks ago, at least they (Leinster) used some of our tactics in that game as well, so that's brilliant to see."

Given Munster’s run of good form since, the home camp appears in a much better place this time around ahead of their first home game of 2021, which comes six weeks after the Heineken Champions Cup opening win over Harlequins on December 13. Van Graan said he was relishing Saturday night’s game and the fact both teams were expected to be at their strongest in terms of selection.

"It's another game in our season. We have played nine games in the PRO14 and won eight, and so have Leinster. They are definitely one of the form sides of the competition and of the last three years.

"They have played 11 games across all competitions this season and have 11 bonus points, so they are such a quality outfit. We know it and they know it.

"We're looking to improve our game every week and we believe we've done some nice things this season. We had some convincing victories, we had some come-from-behind victories, we had to grind out some victories. Munster-Leinster games are always special.

"I'm not a weather expert but it looks like it could be rainy and cold and snowy on Saturday evening so that will definitely play its part. It comes down to small moments and guys taking their opportunities. We didn't take our opportunities in the semi-final and they did.

"They are rightly the champions and we're looking forward to playing against them on Saturday evening at Thomond Park."