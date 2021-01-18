Rassie Erasmus: South Africa 'will go to option Z' to play Lions series

South African director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is “desperate” to play the Lions test series, even if it requires a move to Ireland and the UK.

The 2021 summer tour is under threat due to the Covid-19 situation in South Africa, where a new variant of the virus has emerged and a vaccination programme is yet to begin.

Talks over contingency plans are ongoing with regard to the possibility of playing the series in the northern hemisphere, with Croke Park reportedly earmarked as a potential venue for one of the three tests against the Springboks, while a postponement until next year is another option.

Erasmus, who has already seen his charges withdraw from the 2020 Rugby Championship, says they will “go to option Z”, whether that means playing home or away, in 2021 or 2022.

“We desperately want to play the Lions. We will do anything to play them,” he told local media.

“This series only comes around every 12 years. I have heard the different calls and opinions about the tour, and although we didn’t play in the Rugby Championship because of player welfare, it was also because we knew there was this big series in 2021.

“Some players prolonged their careers just to play in the Lions series and we sacrificed the Rugby Championship last year so that we could be in the best position to play the Lions series.

“If option one of playing in South Africa doesn’t work out, we will go to option Z to make it happen. We don’t want to lose [out on playing] the Lions series, we feel we deserve to play against them. I want to, Jacques [Nienaber, South Africa's head coach] wants to, the players want to, so from our side we’ll do anything.

“The frustration is unbelievable [that the Boks haven’t been able to play since the World Cup], but we know we can’t compare that to how devastating the impact of this pandemic has been, and how people have suffered.

“But, yes, we will explore any option to play the Lions, we will play next year, we will play over there. This is the view from a player and management perspective.”

Speaking about his family’s experience of dealing with Covid-19 recently, the former Munster chief said he, his wife, and their children had all recovered but were in bad shape for close to a week.

“I did have Covid-19, and I'm on day 23 now.

“My wife and I contracted it, along with the kids. Their symptoms were just about losing taste, and they didn't feel sick.

“For five to six days, we were pretty bad. That was about days nine to 14.

“I think at the time we were pretty bad and down-and-out. I was really worried because some of us have underlying illnesses.

“The only thing that's left now is the low heart-rate.”