Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle face further isolation after eight more Covid cases in camp

La Rochelle are next scheduled to face Bayonne at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre on January 22
Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle face further isolation after eight more Covid cases in camp

La Rochelle are next scheduled to face Bayonne at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre on January 22

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 15:02

Ronan O'Gara's high-flying La Rochelle will face a further period of isolation following the latest round of Covid-19 testing.

The club’s training centre was closed after registering 15 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

New tests on Thursday returned a further eight positive results, leading to lockdown extension for O’Gara’s side.

"The tests carried out on Thursday showed that Covid-19 is still present amongst the professional group (two players testing positive)," said La Rochelle, who currently sit second in the Top 14.

"New RT-PCR tests will be conducted tomorrow (Saturday) and the proposed resumption of training this Friday will be pushed back to Sunday at the earliest" in agreement with the medical committee of the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby in France.

The six other new positive cases were found in the club’s youth set-up, which has been badly affected with 16 cases in total.

La Rochelle, whose match at Racing 92 last weekend was postponed, are next scheduled to face Bayonne at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre on January 22.

More in this section

Cork Constitution walk onto the pitch 25/11/2017 'Things can change drastically': IRFU to make AIL decision in next two weeks 
David Johnston is tackled by James Gibbons 23/1/2016 Irish trio look to down Saracens in first competitive game since relegation
Munster v Castres - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3 Champions Cup group stage cancelled with knockout format to be decided
Ireland v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium

French Rugby Federation president says Six Nations will take place

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up