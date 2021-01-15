Irish trio look to down Saracens in first competitive game since relegation

David Johnston starts at full-back for Ealing, who came second in the second-tier league last year, while Shane Buckley is named among the replacements
Irish trio look to down Saracens in first competitive game since relegation

Munster A's David Johnston is tackled by James Gibbons of London Scottish in a 2016 British & Irish Cup game in Midleton. Picture: INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 12:43
Joel Slattery and Duncan Bech

Two former Munster players are among the Irish contingent at RFU Championship club Ealing Trailfinders - the team who will be the first to take on Saracens since they were relegated from the Premiership for repeated salary cap breaches.

The Trailfinders Challenge Cup, which is completed by Doncaster Knights, is a round-robin competition that will take place over six weeks and serves as a curtain raiser to the Championship.

David Johnston starts at full-back for Ealing, who came second in the second-tier league last year, while Shane Buckley is named among the replacements.

Johnston made his Munster debut in a Pro12 game in 2015 as an Acadamy player before signing a professional contract with the province. He joined the London club in 2018.

Buckley was in the Munster squad for two seasons before joined Nottingham in 2016, where he spend three years before joining Ealing.

Shane Buckley training with the Munster squad in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer
Shane Buckley training with the Munster squad in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

The Trailfinders also have former Ulster wing Angus Kernohan in the XV. The 21-year-old, who joined the RFU Championship club in May, has played in the Champions Cup for the province.

While they face a Saracens side not at full strength, there are a number of internationals named ahead of Saturday's clash.

Billy Vunipola is the only England international participating in the club’s first match since their relegation from the Gallagher Premiership last season.

Vunipola starts at number eight but his colleagues from Eddie Jones’ squad, such as Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Jamie George, are missing from the 23.

Scotland centre Duncan Taylor is present in midfield, while Wales scrum-half Aled Davies and South Africa prop Vincent Koch are also involved.

Saturday’s clash in west London will be the weekend’s only game involving English clubs because of the two-week break created by the cancellation of the final rounds of European group action because of coronavirus safety fears.

Saracens were relegated from the Premiership as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches and launch their campaign for an immediate return to the top flight on March 6.

More in this section

Munster Rugby v Racing 92 - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Four - Thomond Park Munster and Leinster set for knockout rugby as Champions Cup to abandon group stage
Keynan Knox and Joey Carbery 12/1/2021 No date yet for 'very ambitious' Joey Carbery to return to Munster
Wales v France - 2019 Rugby World Cup - Quarter Final - Oita Stadium Liam Williams banned for Wales’ Six Nations opener against Ireland
Munster v Castres - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3

Champions Cup group stage cancelled with knockout format to be decided

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up