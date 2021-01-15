Irish trio look to down Saracens in first competitive game since relegation

Two former Munster players are among the Irish contingent at RFU Championship club Ealing Trailfinders - the team who will be the first to take on Saracens since they were relegated from the Premiership for repeated salary cap breaches.

The Trailfinders Challenge Cup, which is completed by Doncaster Knights, is a round-robin competition that will take place over six weeks and serves as a curtain raiser to the Championship.

David Johnston starts at full-back for Ealing, who came second in the second-tier league last year, while Shane Buckley is named among the replacements.

Johnston made his Munster debut in a Pro12 game in 2015 as an Acadamy player before signing a professional contract with the province. He joined the London club in 2018.

Buckley was in the Munster squad for two seasons before joined Nottingham in 2016, where he spend three years before joining Ealing.

Shane Buckley training with the Munster squad in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

The Trailfinders also have former Ulster wing Angus Kernohan in the XV. The 21-year-old, who joined the RFU Championship club in May, has played in the Champions Cup for the province.

While they face a Saracens side not at full strength, there are a number of internationals named ahead of Saturday's clash.

Billy Vunipola is the only England international participating in the club’s first match since their relegation from the Gallagher Premiership last season.

Vunipola starts at number eight but his colleagues from Eddie Jones’ squad, such as Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Jamie George, are missing from the 23.

Scotland centre Duncan Taylor is present in midfield, while Wales scrum-half Aled Davies and South Africa prop Vincent Koch are also involved.

Saturday’s clash in west London will be the weekend’s only game involving English clubs because of the two-week break created by the cancellation of the final rounds of European group action because of coronavirus safety fears.

Saracens were relegated from the Premiership as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches and launch their campaign for an immediate return to the top flight on March 6.