Exeter accept break as Premiership rugby announce 18 new Covid cases

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter accepts the two-week break implemented by Premiership Rugby knowing an adjustment to the format of European competition is likely.

Baxter, along with his counterparts Pat Lam of Bristol and Wasps’ Lee Blackett, had called for league games to be brought forward to fill the spare weekends created by the withdrawal of the Top 14 clubs from cross-border competition.

PRL instead ordered two weeks of inactivity on welfare grounds while EPCR, which runs the Champions and Challenge Cups, decides how to proceed in the wake of losing the final two rounds of group matches.

The most likely option for the four available weekends is to abandon the pool phase and advance straight to knockout games, starting with a round of 16 that would offer Exeter a lifeline. A decision is expected within the next fortnight.

The Chiefs were due to continue their title defence against Toulouse on Saturday having forfeited the away fixture because of an outbreak of coronavirus, but will now have the weekend off.

“We were thinking we have a big game against Toulouse, but the reality is we’ve known for a few days it’s unlikely to happen,” Baxter said.

“Now we just have to adjust ourselves and get ready for maximising this two-week break and get ourselves refreshed and excited to get back into the Premiership in a couple of weeks.

“This has happened quickly and we have to get on with it. The Covid situation has to take precedence and we have to get on with it."

It comes as Premiership Rugby has reported a minor drop in coronavirus cases in the latest round of testing conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

Thirteen players and five members of staff from nine different clubs produced positives for Covid-19, a reduction of one on the previous week’s total of 19.

It is the second successive week that the number of positives has dropped and comes after 997 personnel from the 12 Gallagher Premiership clubs were tested.

England’s clubs are currently completing a two-week break after the final two rounds of Europe’s group stages were postponed because of coronavirus fears.