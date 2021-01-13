Women's and U20s Six Nations  postponed 

Neither the Women’s or U20s Six Nations Championships will take place as scheduled in February and March this year, the tournament organisers have confirmed.

But the senior men's tournament will go ahead as scheduled, though organisers are "monitoring the situation".

The Women’s Championship will instead be scheduled in revised windows later this spring or early summer.

Six Nations Rugby confirmed it will finalise the timings and formats for both competitions in consultation with all unions, broadcast partners and stakeholders, with full details to be announced by the end of January.

Ben Morel, CEO, Six Nations Rugby Limited said, “We are fiercely committed to the promotion and development of rugby at all levels, particularly the women’s game where we see such exciting opportunity for growth. This is not a decision that we rushed into and we are confident that in looking at a new later window, we will be in a far stronger position to deliver two fantastic tournaments, delivering exciting rugby for fans, and ensuring the safest possible environment in which to stage them for our players.”

The statement adds: "The dynamic nature of the external environment and the ongoing challenges it presents, particularly for sports and teams of amateur status, meant a collective agreement to push both Championships to new later windows was prudent to ensure, where possible, that both competitions can be played safely and without interruption in 2021.

"It was also important that the decision was made in a timely manner to allow players and management to plan accordingly.

"Whilst closely monitoring the situation, Six Nations Rugby also confirms plans to stage the men’s Guinness Six Nations Championship remain as scheduled. Following the successful completion of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup, Six Nations Rugby is in constant dialogue with each of its governmental authorities and is further reinforcing its Covid-19 protocols. The Championship kicks off with Round 1 fixtures on the 6th February with Italy v France, followed by England v Scotland, and Wales Ireland on February 7th."

Speaking following the announcement, IRFU Director of Women's and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy said:

"This is disappointing news that we fully accept is in the best interests of everyone involved. Our training programme is reviewed on an ongoing basis to adapt to ever-changing circumstances and our players have demonstrated a commendable attitude and resilience in this regard while adhering to strict safety protocols.

"We will also continue to work with World Rugby to ensure our Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification games can take place in a timely and safe manner."