Glasgow's signing of fly-half Duncan Weir a relief for Munster fans

Scotland fly-half Duncan Weir is “massively” excited about returning to Glasgow Warriors.

The 29-year-old, who first pulled on a Glasgow jersey from the bench against Leinster in April 2010, has signed a long-term deal with the Scotstoun club.

The move now means that the Scottish side's interest in Munster's Ben Healy is set to end.

Healy, who is qualified to play for Ireland or Scotland, was thought to be a target of Glasgow, but the signing of Weir has put that on the back burner.

However, with the IRFU not currently giving out new contracts, it was feared Healy could be lost to both province and country.

Weir joined Edinburgh in 2016 before moving to Worcester Warriors in 2018 and will return to his first professional club in the summer.

“It’s massively exciting for me to be coming back to Glasgow Warriors,” he told glasgowwarriors.org.

“Glasgow is my home and Glasgow Warriors is my boyhood club where it all began.

“It’s always a massive honour pulling on the jersey and I’m really looking forward to doing it again."

Glasgow are believed to be interested in former Munster out-half Ian Keatley, who has left Italian side Benetton.

- Additional reporting Joel Slattery