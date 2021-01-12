Munster duo Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley following return to play protocols

Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley have begun graduated return to play programmes following head knocks sustained in Munster’s Guinness PRO14 victory at Connacht last Saturday, the province has said.

Munster lock Kleyn was removed from the field of play after 15 minutes of the 16-10 victory over their Conference A rivals at the Sportsground in Galway but failed to return from a Head Injury Assessment while full-back Haley completed the full 80 minutes.

The interprovincial derby has also cost Munster the services of tighthead prop replacement Keynan Knox, who sustained a knee injury following his 50th-minute introduction. He needed an MRI scan on the problem area and has now begun rehabilitation, though the province did not specify the extent of the injury or a forecast for his return to action.

With Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup fixtures against Clermont at home this Saturday and at Harlequins the following weekend now postponed, head coach Johann van Graan now has 11 days to prepare his players for the rearranged PRO14 derby at home to Leinster, now scheduled for Saturday, January 23, at 7:35pm.

Both loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne and back-rower Jack O’Donoghue are expected to be fit to face the champions despite picking up minor knocks in training last week.

Kilcoyne experienced a “calf niggle” and O’Donoghue sustained a “low-grade leg injury” but both should return to training towards the end of this week.