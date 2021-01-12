New date confirmed for Munster's PRO14 clash with Leinster

Munster will play their rearranged home fixture with Leinster at Thomond Park a week on Saturday, the Guinness PRO14 announced on Tuesday.

The Irish provinces had been facing an unwanted fortnight’s break following European Professional Club Rugby’s decision to postpone its pool fixtures for rounds three and four in both the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup after a ban of cross-border competition for French clubs by their government.

PRO14 organisers moved to fill the void left by the postponements by rescheduling two derby games, one in Scotland, the other in Ireland, that themselves had been postponed over the Christmas and New Year period.

The Round 9 meeting between Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby, initially postponed due to a frozen pitch, will now kick off on Saturday at Scotstoun while the Munster v Leinster clash originally set for St Stephen’s night but called off due to Covid concerns, has been given the go-ahead for Saturday, January 23 at Thomond Park with a 7.35pm kick-off with the game to be broadcast on eir Sport.

The announcement will also come as a relief to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

While there is still no fixture for either Connacht or Ulster, he will at least see his players from the other two provinces get a high-intensity run ahead of next month’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on February 7.