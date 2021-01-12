Recall for Penaud as three uncapped players in French squad

Damian Penaud has been recalled to the French squad for the Six Nations.

The Clermont winger was sidelined for long spells in 2020 due to injury but has recovered and earned a swift recall to Fabien Galthie's 37-man strong selection.

Donovan Taofifenua, Julien Delbouis and Georges-Henri Colombe are the three uncapped players in the selection while Romain Ntamack, Demba Bamba and Cameron Woki miss out due to injury.

Hassane Kolingar, Pierre Bourgarit, Baptiste Pesenti, Anthony Jelonch, Gabin Villière and Brice Dulin were all called-up after impressing in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Baptiste Pesenti (Pau) is included though he is currently serving a ban for a dangerous tackle - he is cleared to play from January 24th.

Prop Mohamed Haouas is also named despite an upcoming court appearance on burglary-related charges.

The 37 will be supplemented by five training partners under the agreement signed between the LNR, which runs the Top 14, and the French Rugby Federation (FFR).

FRANCE (SIX NATIONS SQUAD)

Props (6): Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Georges-Henri Colombe (Racing 92).

Hookers (3): Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle).

Second row (6): Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Killian Geraci (Lyon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Baptiste Pesenti (Pau), Swan Rebbadj (Toulon).

Back row (6): Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle), François Cros (Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (cap., Toulon), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Selevasio Tolofua (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Castres).

Scrum-halves (3): Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon).

Fly-Halves (2): Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles), Louis Carbonel (Toulon).

Centres (4): Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92), Gaël Fickou (Stade Français), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Julien Delbouis (Stade Français).

Wingers (4): Damian Penaud (Clermont), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Gabin Villière (Toulon), Donovan Taofifenua (Racing 92).

Fullbacks (3): Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Brice Dulin (La Rochelle), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).