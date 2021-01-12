PRO14 wrestles with options after EPCR confirms European shutdown

The Guinness Pro14 was left scrambling for a response to the latest turn of events last night after confirmation from EPCR that the upcoming two rounds of Champions and Challenge Cup fixtures have fallen victim to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation across Europe.

The league’s counterparts in France and England were quick out of the blocks on the back of yesterday’s expected news, the former announcing that they would use the newly-vacated dates to run off Top 14 games postponed earlier in the season.

The Gallagher Premiership took a different approach. Both weekends will now be left fallow, despite the expressed wishes of a number of coaches, Bristol’s Pat Lam among them, to play league games in their stead.

“The welfare of everyone involved in Premiership Rugby is crucial to us and this break in the season gives us the chance to hand some much-needed rest to our hard-working players, management, staff , and match officials,” said chief executive Darren Childs.

The competition will resume on the weekend starting January 29 and the difficulty in deciding what can be done, and what should be done, was apparent in the anecdotal sentiments expressed last night as some regretted the Premiership’s course of inaction and others welcoming it as a ‘circuit breaker’.

News of the Pro14’s plans is expected today.

One option would be to bring forward a round or two of fixtures already planned — though still to be published — but this would involve considerable cross-border travel at a time when such movement is obviously best avoided.

The other, more logical avenue is to play off at least one round of derby games, though the uneven number of games played by teams to date raises the possibility that some could be friendlies. There is also the St Stephen’s Day tie between Munster and Leinster to consider. That was called off due to delays with Covid testing procedures.

Whatever the decision, it shows again the difficulties involved in running a multi-national league in the midst of a pandemic and creates yet more doubt over the prospect of the proposed Rainbow Cup happening in the coming months with the infusion of four South African sides.

The French blockade had been well signposted after discussions last week between government officials and their counterparts in French and European rugby circles. A formal request to postpone the upcoming European fixtures was duly sent yesterday.

The letter from the Sports Ministry to Emmanuel Eschalier, director general of the LNR, specifically asked Top 14 clubs to call off the upcoming games in the Champions and Challenge Cups until “early February 2021”, at home and in the UK in an attempt to combat rising Covid numbers.

“As a matter of priority, the French government wishes to combat all risks of the introduction of the variant VOC 202012/01 and its circulation on national territory; it will therefore take all the necessary decisions during the week to set the framework for the restrictions imposed. “

The Ministry went on in its letter: “We want, in conjunction with the European organisers of these competitions and your British and Irish counterparts, to find the best solutions so that the competition can take place with a schedule adapted to the current health constraints.”

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), duly stated that they had “no choice” but to postpone but also said that it was their intention to complete the tournaments as soon as is practicable and consultations with the clubs will now follow.

It may be that April’s two-legged quarter-finals are used to play out the remaining two rounds of pool fixtures with the top pair of sides from each half of the draw progressing directly to semis. Another option is for the top 16 sides as things stand to move on to the last eight.

Lyon president Yann Robert has mooted both possibilities in an interview on RMC radio in France. Both Leinster and Munster would qualify for the knockout stages in either scenario with Ulster and Connacht dropping down to the Challenge Cup.

EPCR chief executive Vincent Gaillard had previously declared that the European events would be completed. Changes had already been agreed to Covid-19 testing procedures by the British and Irish clubs in an attempt to bring them into line with measures adopted in France.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kieran Campbell is to succeed Noel McNamara as head coach of the Ireland U20s with the former Ulster scrum-half to be joined on the coaching ticket by former Munster flanker Denis Leamy.