European chiefs adamant competitions can survive January shutdown

European Rugby’s top brass insist that both the Heineken and Challenge Cups can be completed even if this month’s pool fixtures are scrapped.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) chief executive Vincent Gaillard is confident the tournaments can use a window in April and May to be played to their conclusions.

This morning he told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that organisers were looking at a "possible suspension" of the tournament this month due to the impact of Covid-19 across the competing countries.

Pool games had been fixed for the next two weekends with all four Irish provinces set to be in action.

He said if January's fixtures cannot go ahead, he was confident the four other weekends later in the year would "be used in one way or another".

Gaillard added that EPCR is still waiting for a "definitive directive" from the French government as to whether their clubs can play the remaining pool games.

Racing’s clash with Ronan O’Gara’s was one of the high profile postponement in the French Top 14 over the weekend due to the virus.

"We are going to start working on different scenarios as soon as the decision comes in," Gaillard said.

Guinness PRO14 organisers may now use one of the free weekends to play a number of games which were postponed over the Christmas period including the high profile derby clash of Munster and Leinster which had been due to be played on St Stephen’s night.