European chiefs adamant competitions can survive January shutdown

European chiefs adamant competitions can survive January shutdown
Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 12:15
Colm O’Connor

European Rugby’s top brass insist that both the Heineken and Challenge Cups can be completed even if this month’s pool fixtures are scrapped.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) chief executive Vincent Gaillard is confident the tournaments can use a window in April and May to be played to their conclusions.

This morning he told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that organisers were looking at a "possible suspension" of the tournament this month due to the impact of Covid-19 across the competing countries.

Pool games had been fixed for the next two weekends with all four Irish provinces set to be in action.

He said if January's fixtures cannot go ahead, he was confident the four other weekends later in the year would "be used in one way or another".

Gaillard added that EPCR is still waiting for a "definitive directive" from the French government as to whether their clubs can play the remaining pool games.

Racing’s clash with Ronan O’Gara’s was one of the high profile postponement in the French Top 14 over the weekend due to the virus.

"We are going to start working on different scenarios as soon as the decision comes in," Gaillard said.

Guinness PRO14 organisers may now use one of the free weekends to play a number of games which were postponed over the Christmas period including the high profile derby clash of Munster and Leinster which had been due to be played on St Stephen’s night.

More in this section

Sarah McKenna scores a try despite Anna Caplice and Ciara Griffin 23/2/2020 Women’s Six Nations set to be postponed due to Covid-19
Johann Van Graan with the media ahead of the game 9/1/2021 Johann van Graan and Munster unsure if Champions Cup games will go-ahead
Connacht v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Munster 'probably lucky' to leave Sportsground with a win, Peter O'Mahony admits
European chiefs adamant competitions can survive January shutdown

Mid-term report card: How are the Irish provinces faring so far this season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up