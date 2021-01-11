Johann van Graan and Munster unsure if Champions Cup games will go-ahead

Johann van Graan admitted he has no idea whether his Munster side will be playing next weekend after European club rugby was thrown into uncertainty due to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Saturday, the French government advised its clubs not to take part in cross-border matches because of the new variant of the coronavirus believed to have originated in England.

With next weekend scheduled for the third round of pool matches in both the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, competition organisers EPCR were seeking urgent talks with Ligue National de Rugby officials having reached an agreement with English Premiership and Guinness PRO14 clubs to test players in line with French protocols closer to matchdays.

Yet Munster — due to welcome Clermont Auvergne to Limerick this Saturday — and the other Irish provinces find themselves in limbo, waiting for official confirmation of the status of their two remaining European fixtures.

“I just said to the team we’ve got absolutely no idea what is happening,” van Graan said on Saturday after his side’s 16-10 PRO14 win at Connacht.

“We haven’t heard anything official but credit to PRO14 they have been really really good in their comms so I guess, once there is a plan for the next few weeks we will know, and we also appreciate that for EPCR we are dealing with a worldwide pandemic.

“We are getting accustomed to having to adapt so we will just adapt as best we can and take anything that comes our way. So ya, we will go home, recover and once we know something we will start preparing again on Monday.”

Munster have two PRO14 fixtures to rearrange following Covid-related postponements and the prospect of playing at least one of them, against Leinster, over the coming weekends has been mentioned.

“That is not in terms of my decision-making,” van Graan said, “but we still need to catch up that Leinster game. Leinster v Munster are big occasions in Irish rugby so if the decision from PRO14 is that we play Leinster in this gap we would be looking forward to it.”

Both Munster and Connacht bosses say the current uncertainty since Ireland first went into lockdown last March is in danger of affecting players’ mental health.

“I think it’s everyone,” Andy Friend said. “I’m just being honest with it. It’s literally every week you work day by day and it does take its toll.

“I’m speaking on behalf of everyone here at Connacht rugby in terms of our staff and players. It has been a long six months.

“Yes, we are still playing and, yes, we love what we do and the uncertainty is nobody’s fault, but all I’m saying is that it does add stress to things.

“It’s not just at Connacht, it’s at every other PRO14 and European team out there.

“So the quicker we can get clarity on what the next few weeks look like, I think it’s going to be better for everybody.”