Women’s Six Nations set to be postponed due to Covid-19

Women’s Six Nations set to be postponed due to Covid-19

Only the champions England are fully professional, with France semi-professional, and Ireland and the remaining sides mostly amateur, creating difficulties over testing and bubbles at a time when lockdowns are in place across Europe. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 16:44
Duncan Bech

The Women’s Six Nations is set to be postponed as a result of the escalating coronavirus crisis at a time when uncertainty continues to hover over the men’s event.

Tournament organisers have been forced to concede defeat in attempts to stage the competition in its traditional February and March window, with April and May now pencilled in as an alternative, it is understood.

It means England will be denied the chance to mount their title defence until later in the year as the challenges over holding it alongside the men’s Six Nations, which is due to start on February 6, prove insurmountable.

England tasted victory in 2019 (Steven Paston/PA)

Only the champions are fully professional, with France semi-professional, and Ireland and the remaining sides mostly amateur, creating difficulties over testing and bubbles at a time when lockdowns are in place across Europe.

A schedule had yet to be published and the announcement is expected this week.

There is still hope that the men’s competition will take place as planned, despite France facing a possible travel ban from their government.

Organisers are attempting to convince French authorities that it can be played safely, even allowing for the growing number of Covid-19 cases caused by the new strain first discovered in Kent.

Talks between the Six Nations, unions and French government will be ongoing throughout the week.

The fate of the European Champions Cup is in the balance (Nick Potts/PA).

It comes as the fate of the European Champions and Challenge Cups hangs in the balance after the Top 14 teams were “invited” by Paris to cease cross-border competition.

Next weekend begins the first of the pool stage’s final two rounds and EPCR will discover early this week what course of action France’s clubs will take.

If they withdraw, the EPCR is likely to temporarily suspend the competitions.

“We are working hard to hold the tournament as scheduled in each country, with Covid protocols further reinforced from the October to November period that saw the successful conclusion of the Six Nations 2020 and the Autumn Nations Cup,” a Six Nations spokesperson said.

More in this section

avin Coombes and Peter O'Mahony celebrate Tadhg Beinre winnng a turnover 9/1/2021 Tadhg Beirne saves the day as Munster take big step towards PRO14 final
England Women v France Women - Women's Six Nations - Castle Park Further discussions to take place over of French clubs’ European participation
Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - Gallagher Premiership - Sandy Park Pat Lam lauds ‘big win for club’ as Bristol beat Exeter to go top of Premiership
six nationspa-sourceplace: uk
Connacht v Munster - Guinness PRO14

Munster 'probably lucky' to leave Sportsground with a win, Peter O'Mahony admits

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up