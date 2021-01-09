The second coming of Sammy Arnold: Enjoying a new beginning in Connacht’s Neverland

He may be fresh as a daisy but Andy Friend is no Peter Pan. Nor is Connacht remotely like Neverland, JM Barrie’s fantasy world where Pan would take in lost boys for a life of adventure.

Yet whether a player is lost, as Tom Daly this week described his situation at Leinster three years ago, at a career crossroads as Alex Wootton appears to be, or simply in search of an opportunity to shine, the Sportsground and the mentorship of head coach Friend is the place to find oneself and regain that lost mojo.

Wootton is certainly finding himself on the Connacht wing, with seven tries from the first nine appearances of his season-long loan from Munster while in the latter of those categories category sits Sammy Arnold, who left Munster last summer in search of gametime.

The writing was on the wall for the centre when Johann van Graan signed World Cup-winning Springbok Damian de Allende that at least one midfield spot in the province’s matchday squads would be out of reach for the majority of games. Though Arnold had more than contributed to the cause in his 44 appearances over four seasons having overcome a spate of injuries that saw the Irish-qualified, Surrey-born back head south from Ulster in 2016 in search of a restart, it was clear that it was time once more to seek greener grass.

Still only 24, Arnold, who earned Ireland recognition under Joe Schmidt against the USA in November 2018, found fresher fields in Connacht and tonight in Galway he will face his former team-mates at the Sportsground for a potentially pivotal Guinness PRO14 derby between Conference B leaders Munster and the second-place Westerners.

“I think it was a numbers game for Sammy in the end,” Munster senior coach Stephen Larkham said this week of Arnold’s departure during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

“It was his decision to move on and get a bit more game time and we've seen that, he's played a number of games for them and I think he's played quite well so he's one of a number of quality players that they have in their game and their outside backs are going particularly well in attack.”

In Arnold, Larkham saw “a good, hard-running centre - a good defender as well”.

Fellow Australian Friend sees that as well and having done due diligence on the centre before signing him to a two-year deal which started on July 1, he also has a sense that after coming through plenty of adversity with injuries he had a player ready to flourish.

“Yeah, definitely,” the Connacht boss said. “One of the things that really impresses with Sam was just his attitude. He is one of the most driven young men you’ll meet and he just wants to win. He wants to be there, he wants to be on the biggest stage and he wants to win, and that came through in the first conversations we had with him.

“I’m also very aware he was an ex-Harlequins junior from the UK and again to come across from there, to go to Ulster and then Munster, he is chasing. You can see he’s hungry for that. He’s chasing an environment where he can thrive.

“For various reasons, he obviously didn’t feel like he was able to thrive where he was and he was looking for a change.

When we got talking to him you could sense that hunger and desire to be very, very good and thankfully he chose to come here to Connacht.

It has so far been a win-win move for player and province.

The aforementioned Daly is certainly enjoying his blossoming centre partnership with Arnold, evidence of which was at the forefront of Connacht’s excellent victory over Leinster at the RDS last Saturday as the PRO14 champions were brought to heel for the first time since April 2019, 27 games previously, in a 35-24 home defeat.

The former Leinster man earlier this week said he had jumped at the chance to move west when the call from Friend came three years ago and he has found a rugby soulmate in Arnold this season as the pair have enjoyed a solid run of games together in the Connacht midfield.

“It’s going really, really well. I’m enjoying playing with Sammy to be honest,” Daly said. “He’s a bit of a dog on the pitch and I think some of the work he does goes unnoticed. He brings really good linespeed outside me and that just gives me confidence to go as well.

“As I said, I think he does a lot of the unseen work and it might free me up more to carry more. Maybe if I was playing with some of the other centres here I might have to do that donkey work. But I think we share the load quite well. We are building a bit of a combination now. He is really easy to play with, he talks loads outside me. I am really enjoying it and I think the move has worked out well for him coming down from Munster as well.

“I think he has played every game this year and has covered a few positions. So he is a real valuable member of the squad and is really playing very well.”

Having seen off his old province in Dublin last weekend, Daly knows Arnold is looking to do the same in Galway this evening.

“Definitely. He said it in the changing room after the Leinster game last week. He was like, ‘you can do it for me now next week’. Hopefully he gets his chance to play. He has been going pretty well and it’d be very hard to drop him.

“So I’m sure he will get minutes this weekend. I’m sure he will be fired up for this game. I think he played against them in pre-season but it’s obviously a little bit different playing in pre-season. I’d say he’s raring to go for this weekend.”