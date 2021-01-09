Peter O’Mahony leads much-changed Munster into inter-pro battle with Connacht

If Munster’s selection for last week’s Ulster game was about forward planning, you can be sure this weekend’s is all about the now.

Johann van Graan picked a good but not quite good enough side in Belfast last Saturday and Munster saw their nine-game winning start to 2020-21 ended in a 15-10 defeat.

Tonight, when they go toe-to-toe with Guinness PRO14 Conference B rivals Connacht at the Sportsground, they will be back at full strength and seeking to extend their lead at the top of the table that should deliver a long-awaited final appearance in this shortened season.

Connacht, of course, will have something to say about that. They closed the deficit on their neighbours to eight points last Saturday with their 35-24 bonus-point victory at the RDS to end Leinster’s 26-game winning streak in the league.

Yet for all their well-earned confidence, a full-strength Munster side that produced its own epic performance in their last outing to down Clermont at Stade Marcel Michelin should have what it takes to move closer to clinching top spot and qualifying for the final.

Head coach van Graan has made 14 changes from the starting XV beaten by Ulster, only Shane Daly surviving, switching from full-back to left wing.

Peter O’Mahony resumes the captaincy and starts at openside flanker in a back row alongside Gavin Coombes and No 8 CJ Stander.

It is the bulk of the side that started against Clermont on December 19, the exceptions being James Cronin, who returns from an abdomen injury at loosehead prop to make his 100th PRO14 appearance, and Kevin O’Byrne, who starts at hooker.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan are restored to the half-back positions with Craig Casey dropping out of the squad having started against Ulster, Nick McCarthy getting the covering scrum-half role, while Ben Healy is the replacement fly-half.

The Munster bench also features the Wycherley brothers, academy loosehead Josh, and lock Fineen, who will collect his 50th Munster cap, if used. Both Fineen and Wycherley and Holland provide flexible cover across the second and back rows.

Connacht will be without Ireland centre Bundee Aki, who has not recovered from a knee injury in time to face Munster, allowing Sammy Arnold and Tom Daly to continue their successful midfield partnership with the former set to face the province he left in the summer after four seasons in red.

Also facing former team-mates after lockdown moves from Munster will be on-loan wing Alex Wootton and openside flanker Conor Oliver, while Friend has made four changes to the team which started the victory over Leinster.

Ireland internationals Finlay Bealham, at tighthead prop, and lock Ultan Dillane return to the starting XV to partner matchday captain Quinn Roux, as does a fit-again Sean O’Brien at blindside flanker. The other change comes on the wing with former Australia Sevens star Ben O’Donnell coming into the side for a first start following a debut off the bench against Leinster.