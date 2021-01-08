Testing dispute could derail resumption of European Cup 

Heineken Champions Cup organisers expect to hear within 48 hours whether the tournament will get French government approval to continue having presented updated protocols regarding pre-match Covid-19 testing.

With the two remaining rounds of Champions Cup pool play scheduled for January 15-17 and 22-24, the threat to public health posed by a new Covid-19 variant has led to calls from French clubs to bring testing across the three participating leagues nearer to kick-off times in line with its own domestic protocols.

Games between Scarlets and Toulon, Glasgow and Lyon, La Rochelle and Bath, and Toulouse and Exeter, were cancelled in round 2 last month after the British clubs involved were unable to field teams due to players either contracting the virus or having to self-isolate. Each of the French clubs in those games was awarded a 28-0 victory but it is accepted that further postponements in rounds three and four will render the competition unviable.

Now there is a new threat to its continuation with talks taking place on Thursday between Champions Cup and Challenge Cup organisers EPCR and the French Government after it was reported earlier this week that Top 14 clubs were unhappy with the testing protocols in place at the Premiership and PRO14 clubs.

An agreement between the leagues has been reached to move testing within three days of match day in line with the French protocols.

An EPCR statement issued on Friday read: “EPCR and the LNR participated in a meeting by video conference yesterday with representatives of the French government (Ministries of the Interior, Health and Sport, as well as the President’s Office).

“The objective of the meeting was to present the revised COVID-19 protocol for the fixtures in Rounds 3 and 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

“Updates to the protocol include the addition of PCR testing no earlier than three days before fixtures, in adherence to new French government directives. This change supplements the existing contact tracing, with all measures put in place to limit the risk of transmission and to allow the tournaments to proceed.

“EPCR expects to receive a decision from the French authorities shortly.”

Any decision to postpone or cancel further matches on the orders of the French authorities will undoubtedly raise concerns for the 2021 Six Nations with France set to kick off their campaign in Rome against Italy on February 6.

Ireland are due to welcome Les Bleus to Dublin the following weekend on February 14 but all four provinces are set to face French opposition in the coming weeks with ASM Clermont Auvergne scheduled to play Munster in Limerick on January 16, Leinster at home to Montpellier on January 22, Connacht at home to Racing 92 a day later and Ulster going to Toulouse on the 24th.