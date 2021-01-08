Confirmed Covid case at O'Gara's La Rochelle delays Racing 92 clash

Fixture crux comes as the body running the Top 14, the LNR, continue discussions with Champions Cup organisers regarding Covid testing protocols
Confirmed Covid case at O'Gara's La Rochelle delays Racing 92 clash

PARIS ON PAUSE: Ronan O'Gara's return to Paris as La Rochelle head coach has been delayed by 24 hours due to a positive Covid test at the Top 14 table-toppers.

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 13:41
Tony Leen

RONAN O’Gara’s return to Racing 92 with La Rochelle has been deferred for 24 hours after confirmed Covid cases at La Rochelle.

At least one player at O’Gara’s table-toppers has tested positive and the club will await results from a further raft of tests this morning before making a decision on the trip to Paris. Either way, tomorrow’s scheduled tie at La Defense Arena has been put back to Sunday, making it five Top 14 fixtures on the day before France announces their Six Nations squad.

The delay will also shorten the preparation time for the clubs ahead of the following weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup third-round games – La Rochelle are due to travel to Bath while Racing entertain Harlequins on Sunday week.

Clermont visit Pau in the Top 14 this Sunday, six days before they are due to line out against Munster at Thomond Park.

The fixtures crux comes as the body running the Top 14, the LNR, continue discussions with Champions Cup organisers regarding Covid testing protocols. The bodies met Thursday regarding revised protocols for rounds three and four of Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

The likelihood now is that teams must be tested and confirmed Covid-free no more than three days before a game.

