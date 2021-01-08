Leinster boss Leo Cullen drafts in big guns for derby with added spice

Tonight the RDS plays host to that increasingly rare phenomenon, a genuine crunch PRO14 game between two loaded teams.

In one corner we have visitors Ulster, top of Conference A by 10 points and the only team who remain unbeaten this season. In the other corner sit Leinster, a little prickly following the end of a 26-game unbeaten run in the league. Leo Cullen’s response is to send out a team which looks almost unrecognisable to the side which went down by 11 points to Connacht.

Juggling an injury list which would decimate other teams, Leinster bring 12 Ireland internationals into their starting XV.

It’s an abundance of riches which hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Ulster camp.

At the beginning of the week Ulser head coach Dan McFarland scoffed at the suggestion he might have sympathy for Cullen and his squad’s injury issues, pointing to the “wealthy schools” and “rich families” to which Leinster can “churn out bursaries”.

Cullen was asked about those comments in his pre-game press conference and opted to take the diplomatic route. The prospect of a title race was an unexpected development to emerge from the Christmas derbies, so maybe the added spice of a war of words was asking for too much.

“I don’t know what’s in their heads,” Cullen replied when asked if he felt McFarland’s views were reflective of how rival coaches perceive Ireland’s most successful province.

"I didn’t spend a huge amount of time looking at them (McFarland’s comments). I don’t know… There is a lot of narrative around at the moment.

“At the end of the day there are a number of ex-Leinster players that are playing. Obviously we saw a good few last week (for Connacht) and they were highly motivated. And when I look down at that Ulster team I know some of those guys well. The likes of Marty (Moore), Alan O'Connor, Greg Jones, Jordi (Murphy), Eric O'Sullivan went up there as an academy player, Nick Timoney was in Blackrock, Mads (Ian Madigan), Dave Shanahan as well. Like, they are hugely motivated guys when they come and play against Leinster.

For us, it’s about understanding how motivated the opposition are and making sure that we are not getting caught out by them and getting caught cold on the day.

While some notable names remain on the injured list Leinster certainly have the tools to respond to last week’s setback, and were able to report a clean bill of health from 112 players and staff tested for Covid this week ahead of a game they are desperate to win.

The end result is a XV which boast 164 extra caps worth of experience compared to a more raw team which was blown away in the opening 40 minutes against Connacht. Eighty-two of those extra caps come in a beefed-up backline, including a first appearance for Jordan Larmour in three months.

“Our ball control is the big thing (we have focused on), we coughed up the ball very cheaply (against Connacht), we gave away two intercept tries which is 14 points and lost it by 12 points,” Cullen said.

“We played ourselves into trouble a bit, particularly in the first half, there were a couple of areas where we tried to be a bit too clever so it's making sure we stick to the basics, play the game in the right areas of the field.”

Yet there is still an element of experimentation in a team packed full of experience, with Ross Byrne starting at outside-centre for the first time in his Leinster career.

“They'll change up the roles, the way we work our 12s and 13s, it’s about combinations,” Cullen explained.

“Ross can be a second receiver and a kicking option. It's something that we've talked about and it's probably repped at the various different stages in terms of if Ross or Johnny (Sexton) had been on the bench, and how that dynamic would work.”

Leinster have never lost successive home games in the Pro14 and the challenge facing those returning front-liners is to hit the ground running against an Ulster team eager to make a statement.

“It’s just getting to the pitch of the game,” Cullen added.

“Certainly our guys are fresh coming into it. Are we battle hardened? We’ll wait and see. It’s a great challenge for us.”