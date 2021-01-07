'Concerns' over viability of Women's Six Nations in 2021

English Rugby officials have ‘concerns’ over the ability to play a Women’s Six Nations Championship this spring.

The men's tournament is set to start on February 6th but no schedule for the women’s competitions has been released though a Six Nations spokesperson said organisers are still "working on plans to try and hold the championship".

However RFU head of women's performance Nicky Ponsford this afternoon admitted her fears the tournament may not be run off due to coronavirus lockdowns across Europe.

She told BBC Sport: "I do have concerns about how well we're going to be able to get through this period."

England the only fully professional side in the competition while France are semi-professional.

Given that the majority of players from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy are amateur, issues surrounding testing and secure bubbles become more challenging and complex for unions and organisers.

Ponsford added: "I'm relatively confident about how England are going to be able to deal with it, but there are different challenges in different unions."

In 2020, three Women's Six Nations fixtures were cancelled because of coronavirus.

When asked if the tournament could move to a different window, Ponsford explained that before Christmas it had been decided "it was the right thing to do to leave it where it was". However, she added "the world has now changed again".