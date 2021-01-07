Jordan Larmour ends three month injury lay off

Jordan Larmour will make his first appearance in almost three months after being named in the Leinster team to take on Ulster at the RDS tomorrow.

Larmour has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated shoulder in the province's PRO14 game against Benetton last October.

Both provinces have named strong sides for the clash of the top two teams in Conference A, with Ulster making six changes from the side that beat Munster last weekend, as Jacob Stockdale misses out through injury.

Leinster are able to welcome back a number of internationals to ease some of their injury issues, although Ross Byrne is moved from his usual slot at out-half to win his first start at centre in his Leinster career.

Johnny Sexton captains the team from 10 having successfully completed the return to play protocols following a head injury sustained against Connacht, and is partnered by Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

Hugo Keenan returns at full-back with Larmour and Dave Kearney on the wings, while Byrne and Henshaw form a new centre partnership.

It’s a strong Leinster pack as Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter get the nod in the front-row, while Scott Fardy and James Ryan are named in the second-row.

Rhys Ruddock returns from a rib injury to start at blindside, with Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris completing the back row. Harry Byrne is passed fit to make the bench following the back injury he sustained before the Champions Cup win over Northampton Saints.

Ulster travel to Dublin looking to extend their 10-point lead on Leinster at the top of Conference A.

With Stockdale absent, Micheal Lowry comes back into the team at full-back and is joined on the wings by Matt Fades and Ethan McIlroy.

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume continue in midfield while Billy Burns and John Cooney also keeping their place at out-half and scrum-half respectively.

In the front row Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore will scrum down alongside hooker Rob Herring.

There’s further change in the second row as Alan O’Connor comes in to partner Sam Carter, while Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee form an all-new back-row.

LEINSTER: H Keenan, J Larmour, R Byrne, R Henshaw, D Kearney, J Sexton (captain); J Gibson-Park, C Healy, S Cronin, A Porter, S Fardy, J Ryan, R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, M Bent, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, J O'Brien.

ULSTER: M Lowry, M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy, B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor, S Carter (captain), G Jones, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, N Timoney, D Shanahan, I Madigan, B Moxham.