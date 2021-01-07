'It's probably the first time in my career that I've had eight games starting in a row'

No better time for Tom Daly to reflect on his move from Leinster to Connacht three years ago
Connacht's Tom Daly scores a try despite the efforts of David Hawkshaw of Leinster. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 07:00
Simon Lewis

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and no better time for Tom Daly to reflect on his move from Leinster to Connacht three years ago than in the aftermath of a momentous victory over his former province.

Yet the centre needs no green-tinted spectacles to consider his move west a success when his head coach, Andy Friend, sees the switch in a similar light.

“We picked up Tom on a medical joker,” Friend said on Tuesday as he looked forward to this Saturday’s visit of Munster to Galway and back on Connacht’s famous 35-24 win over Leinster in Dublin three days previously. “He was discarded, he wasn’t being used. He comes down here, he gets game time and now he’s killing it.

“We definitely want to try and develop our homegrown players but when they do come in and they get that opportunity and you can work with them on what their weapons are and what they can be very, very good at, and if it works for them then you tend to get the response like you get with Tom Daly. He’s a hell of a footballer and there’s a few other blokes behind him that are pretty damn good too.” For Daly, 27, it is as if the stars are aligning following that December 2018 move.

"I was just speaking to Friendy about that this morning,” he said. “Listen, it's probably the first time in my career that I've had eight, nine games starting in a row, so I'm really starting to reap the rewards from that.

"Last year, I had a good year. I was kinda in and out of the team, we had a lot of competition with Kyle Godwin being here, Peter Robb was fit and playing really well, and obviously Bundee (Aki) was around as well.

"This year, I've been lucky enough to get the opportunity and I think it's standing to me in my performances. It's probably the best rugby I've played in my career and I'm really enjoying it."

Daly’s intercept try against Leinster last weekend will have been savoured, not just for his excellent read of David Hawkshaw’s pass but the power unleashed to shrug off the ensuing tackle and cross the line from 35 metres out. All the sweeter that it was against his old province.

"It probably came at a point in my career where I was kinda lost nearly,” he said of the move. “It couldn't have come at a better time. I can clearly remember getting the call from Friendy, I nearly took his arm off for the opportunity because there wasn't much happening for me in Leinster.

"I was just back from a knee injury and I couldn't really get my way back into the team, so I was looking around for contracts. There probably wasn't that much coming up because I hadn't been playing that often so it was quite a tough time, but Friendy gave me a call on a random Sunday, said they had a few injuries and would I be interested.

"I jumped at it, I was down the next Monday and a week or two later, I was playing against Munster. So it has worked out pretty well for me and this year, in particular, with the game time, it was really stood to me and I think my performances have been pretty good, so I'm happy with it… it has been the dream move really."

