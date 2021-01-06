Stephen Larkham expects Munster's big guns to hit the ground running against Connacht

Stephen Larkham is expecting Munster’s big-time players to pick up where they left off against Clermont three weeks ago when they return to the Guinness PRO14 frontline against Connacht in Galway this Saturday.

Plans to continue the excellent momentum of a nine-game winning run capped by an epic 39-31 Champions Cup win at ASM Clermont Auvergne on December 19 were hit by the postponement of the St Stephen’s Day PRO14 clash with Leinster and the Munster management stuck by its decision to rest their internationals last Saturday as that unbeaten start to 2020-21 was ended by Ulster in a 15-10 defeat at Kingspan Stadium.

Yet the Conference A leaders look set to field their strongest available team at the Sportsground on Saturday when they face a Connacht side eight points behind them in second place and with the bit between their teeth after beating champions Leinster in Dublin last weekend.

“It's a big game for us,” Munster senior coach Larkham said on Wednesday during an online media conference. “Connacht played a good game on the weekend and they're second in the table, so it's massive. In our planning, we had earmarked this game as very important for us.

“It is a bit of a challenge. We had planned for our guys to have a bit of a rest last week. We have an important run of games coming up but we don't want to focus too far in front of the game this weekend.

“We felt the timing was right to rest the players at the weekend. They were in pretty good form prior to that, their fitness levels are very good.

We expect the players to be back into the form that they had prior to the break.

Larkham confirmed that all Munster’s fit internationals would be in the selection mix for the trip to Galway.

“Yeah, except for those that are injured, but yeah, everyone is available for the game this weekend.

“We had a bit of planning and a bit of thought go into the processes over the last couple of weeks. It was a bit of a shame that we didn't get to play against Leinster. That would have been a fine little top off for some of the guys.

“But we gave the guys a good rest, those that needed it. Everyone should be available for selection this weekend.”

Munster learned on Wednesday that Luke Pearce of England has been appointed to referee the eagerly-awaited Heineken Champions Cup round three return match with Clermont at Thomond Park on Saturday, January 16. Larkham said the come-from-behind victory at Stade Marcel Michelin was an important milestone for a developing squad.

“We definitely took a lot of confidence out of the game. It wasn't a game that we got lucky in with a refereeing decision that went our way or anything like that.

“It was a remarkable performance. We had some good composure from our leaders on the field and then some good attacking passages there that got us back into the and, and then some good set-piece right at the end against a team who is renowned for having a good set-piece.

“We were pleased coming out of that game. It would have been nice to keep that momentum going against Leinster and then we made a few changes probably resulted in our accuracy not being as good as it should have been on the weekend. But there is still momentum in this team.”