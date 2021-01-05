Covid testing row sees French clubs threatening to withdraw from Champions Cup

European rugby bosses are seeking a resolution to the row over Covid-19 testing protocols which has led to claims that French clubs are threatening to boycott the remainder of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

European Professional Club Rugby, the competitions’ organisers insisted on Monday that no participating club had officially informed it of any intention not to fulfil their remaining 2020-21 fixtures, while Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti has publicly dismissed suggestions of a French Top14 boycott.

Yet the cancellation of four matches in round two of the pool stages last month due to positive tests and the emergence of a new, more transmissable variant of the coronavirus which has led to further restrictions and the return of lockdowns in both the UK and Ireland has raised concerns about the continuing viability off all elite sport across Europe. European club rugby is no exception and some French clubs, led by Bayonne, have voiced concerns that testing of players closer to matchdays is necessary to avoid further disruption to the competitions.

English Premiership clubs conduct their PCR testing on a Monday while those in the French Top 14 take place on a Wednesday or Thursday with the PRO14 clubs tending to test on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

With rounds three and four of both the Champions and Challenge Cups scheduled for the weekends of January 15-17 and 22-24, the clock is ticking to find a solution to avoid more concrete action from disgruntled clubs and further cancellations that will undermine the integrity of the competitions.

Leinster are set to kick-off round three in 10 days, on Friday, January 15 at Northampton Saints as they look to make it three wins from three, while fellow unbeaten Irish province Munster welcome Clermont to Thomond Park the following day for a mouth-watering return leg of their epic round-two encounter at Stade Marcel Michelin, when Johann van Graan’s side came from 28-9 down after 25 minutes to win 39-31. Both Ulster and Connacht lost their opening two pool matches.

EPCR announced that its Medical Advisory Group, comprising medical leads of its shareholder leagues and unions, including the IRFU’s medical director Rod McLoughlin, had met on Monday by video conference as part of an ongoing review of the COVID-19 protocols for their tournaments.

The MAG discussed included testing schedules, contact tracing and case management, matchday risk assessment, cross-border travel and protocol compliance, and for the tournaments to go ahead as efficiently as they can in the current climate it is understood that work is taking place to reach an agreement on bringing the timing of testing closer to kick-off times across the three participating leagues.

EPCR said it would make no further comment until a resolution is reached although it is understood that could come on Wednesday. Nor is there any indication from the UK or Irish governments that cross-border travel for elite sports will be compromised by the newly-imposed restrictions in their jurisdictions as long as teams comply with the local health regulations.