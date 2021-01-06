Dan McFarland: Leinster 'plying people from rich families through schools and bursaries'

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has raised the heat ahead of Friday night’s PRO14 showdown with Leinster, highlighting some of the privileges and advantages the dominant Irish province enjoy over their domestic rivals.

When asked if he felt sorry for his opposite number Leo Cullen because of the number of ex-Leinster players he has to face in inter-pros, McFarland snapped back: “Are you joking?”

“He’s sat in amongst 10 or 12 of the wealthiest schools in the country plying people from rich families through those schools, churning out bursaries to the best prospects.

“Do I feel sorry for him? That’s hilarious.

“I love it up here, as Andy Friend loves it in Connacht - doing the hard yards.

“When guys like Nick Timoney, Dave Shanahan and Alan O’Connor or Jordi (Murphy) run out with a white jersey on they are Ulster men, plain and simple.”

Cullen has led Leinster to a three-in-a-row of PRO14 titles beating Ulster in last season’s decider in September.

However, Connacht ended Leinster’s 26-game unbeaten run in the PRO14 last weekend leaving Ulster as the only team in the competition who have won all their games.

They are 10 from 10 and have a 10-point lead over Leinster, who have two games in hand. Friday’s game at the RDS has the feel of a decider about it, even though there are six rounds of the league to go.

McFarland insisted the motivation for Ulster is about trying to end their long wait for a trophy, not about denting the hopes of the province who have been more responsible than any other team of depriving Ulster of silverware.

“It is an opportunity, but it’s an opportunity for us.

“It wouldn’t even have crossed my mind about ruining anybody’s anything. I have huge respect for Leinster as a province and a club, what they have done is totally deserved and fair play to them.

“For us it is an opportunity and a huge challenge.”

Both teams are expected to field strong line-ups even with back-to-back European Cup fixtures quickly following.

A knee injury picked up in the win over Munster means Jacob Stockdale is a doubt for Ulster, who confirmed Sean Reidy will be out for up to three months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

“It is really disappointing,” added McFarland.

“He had been doing a fantastic job for us. He really adds to our collective speed and has a fantastic skill set and has an ability to get us across the gainline.

“He is a really good team man, he has an energy and a positivity about him that we will miss, but he is a strong fella and we will look forward to seeing him back.”