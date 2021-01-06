In-form Alex Wootton surpassing expectations at Connacht 

He was not exactly set for the glue factory but when Andy Friend took Alex Wootton on a season-long loan from Munster last summer he was not expecting to get a thoroughbred racehorse.

The Cheshire-born wing’s try against Leinster at the RDS last Saturday as Connacht upset the form books to inflict a first Guinness PRO14 defeat on the champions since April 2019 was the 26-year-old’s seventh in nine appearances for the westerners and tees up his renewal of acquaintances at the Sportsground on Saturday with his parent province nicely.

Head coach Friend confirmed yesterday that Wootton is available to face Munster under the terms of his loan, prompted by the player’s desire for more game time, and added: “He’s keen to play”.

“He’s been brilliant. I had seen Alex play, I liked what I’d seen but I probably didn’t appreciate exactly how balanced an athlete that he was, until the first day he got here actually.

“As soon as he arrived we were out on the bottom field and he started to run. It was funny, a little bit like watching a racehorse, you look at him run and you go ‘wow, how does he do that?’ He is so balanced and then you watch him play and just his game awareness, he’s just a very, very astute, clever footballer.

“So, in all honesty, he’s surpassed what I thought he was going to be. I knew he was going to be good, I didn’t realise he was going to be as good as he is.”

Connacht's Alex Wootton and Callum Sheedy of Bristol Bears' during the Champions Cup clash last month. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wootton was not alone in making the move from Munster to Connacht this summer with centre Sam Arnold and flanker Conor Oliver making permanent moves and Friend has been delighted by the trio’s buy-in to the Australian’s vision for the province.

“They’ve come in and pretty seamlessly just blended into the culture. That word ‘culture’, that word ‘environment’, culture to me, that’s the making or breaking of the programme so we work really hard on that.

We have a good group of men here and a good group of staff here who aren’t afraid to call it how it is. We talk about having the real conversations and they do that but it’s pretty transparent what we’re about.

“I’m not going to say we’re perfect either, we’re not and we’ve had moments even in this season where we’ve seen standards slipping but what’s good now is that the process rolls pretty quickly and we seem to fix it pretty well.

“Having those blokes with that experience come in and to fit seamlessly into the group is a credit to the whole group.

“So, you know, we want to be the province that brings through homegrown players but we’re very aware because of the development of rugby in Connacht that we’re going to need others. But the ones that we bring in, they’ve got to be the right fit for Connacht and I feel like at the moment we’re starting to get that formula right.”

It is a formula that has rejuvenated Connacht since Friend’s arrival in 2018 and this season has them threatening to close the eight-point gap to Munster at the top of PRO14 Conference B. With a straight fight for top spot and progress to this season’s final against the winners of Conference A, that heightens the importance of Saturday’s showdown at the Sportsground and the Connacht boss is expecting a Munster side “fully loaded” and smarting from their 15-10 defeat to Ulster last Saturday, their first loss of the season in Europe or the league.

“As it currently stands that’s what it looks like, just the top of each table goes through. We said at the start of the year we want to win all of our home games and we haven’t been doing that, and we want to win 50% of our away games and we’re doing better than that.

“So the thing that’s actually keeping us in front at the moment is the away-game wins and we need to get back the winning formula here at the Sportsground and no better time to do that than on Saturday night.”