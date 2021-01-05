Bundee Aki in race to be fit as Connacht look to build on impressive Leinster success 

Connacht are waiting for positive signs that Bundee Aki will be fit to face Munster in Galway this Saturday as Andy Friend urged his players to make their winning performance in upsetting Leinster at the RDS last weekend as a new benchmark.

The inter-provincial derby is already a must-win game for both sides at the top of Guinness PRO14 Conference B now competition organisers have shortened the 2020-21 campaign and determined only the table-toppers after 16 rounds progress to this season’s final. Connacht are eight points behind Munster after eight games apiece so the return of Ireland midfield linchpin Aki for the first time since the European defeat at home to Bristol Bears on December 20 would be an undoubted boost against a side likely to recall Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell to their centre positions.

Yet head coach Friend on Tuesday said of a potential Aki appearance: "It's to be determined yet.

“Bundee has got a knee injury at the minute which we're working through. We've got a few other blokes who, as is the case at the moment, it's day by day where you're checking on their availability. Hopefully we'll get a couple more back but we'll wait and see."

In Aki’s absences through international duty and his latest injury, Connacht have seen summer signing from Munster Sam Arnold and Tom Daly quickly forge a promising centre partnership and they combined brilliantly in the westerners’ momentous 35-24 win in Dublin last Saturday as reigning champions Leinster’s 26-game PRO14 winning streak was brought to an end.

Yet Friend echoed his captain last weekend Quinn Roux’s post-match address to the Connacht players when he said failing to back up that performance against Munster at the Sportsground this Saturday would render the Leinster victory meaningless.

"I'd love that Leinster game to be the bar for us but I've also been around this game long enough to say we won't hold that every week. The question is 'why won't you?' and the answer is because we're human.

"I'd love for that to be our new bar and, in fact, I'd love for us to go beyond that. Quinn Roux's message, and he's right, was that it actually means bugger all this week if we come out and we don't have that same energy and get turned over easily by what will be a very strong Munster side.

"One of the things we talk about is that if we're a team that should be 20 points better than the opposition, well then let's beat them by 20 points or more. If they're a team where it should be a genuine arm wrestle, may the best team win, then let's be that team. I reckon that this weekend, that's going to be the contest between two very good sides. May the best team win."