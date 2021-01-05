James Cronin returns to training to ease pressure on Munster front row

Munster’s loosehead injury crisis looks over ahead of Saturday’s trip to Connacht after the province reported a return to training for James Cronin and a successful return from injury last weekend for Dave Kilcoyne.

Kilcoyne made his first appearance since August 22 last Saturday when he came off the bench in Munster’s defeat at Ulster. The Ireland prop had injured an ankle in the post-lockdown restart game against Leinster and both Kilcoyne and fly-half Ben Healy, who had missed three weeks with a shoulder problem, made successful returns in the 15-10 Guinness PRO14 loss at Kingspan Stadium.

Cronin has not played since the European pool home win over Harlequins on December 13, with academy loosehead Josh Wycherley earning his spurs in the epic comeback win at Clermont a week later on his Champions Cup debut while Liam O’Connor started against Ulster.

Johann van Graan had no new injury concerns to report in the immediate aftermath of that first defeat of the season other than cuts on the head for Billy Holland and Jack O’Sullivan and Cronin’s return to training on Monday following an abdomen injury is a further boost for the head coach as he looks for a rebound on the road in Galway against PRO14 Conference B rivals Connacht this Saturday.

Having fielded a relatively inexperienced side in Belfast, van Graan looks likely to recall his international contingent this weekend for a game Munster need to win to keep Connacht at bay in the chase for top spot, with only the conference winners now going through to the PRO14 play-offs for a straight final against the Conference A table-toppers.

“Certainly everybody that’s in our squad that’s not injured will be available for selection for next weekend,” van Graan said post-match on Saturday with fly-half Joey Carbery (ankle), scrum-half Neil Cronin (knee), full-back Matt Gallagher (shoulder), and lock RG Snyman (knee) the only definite absentees.

Munster will name their match-day squad on Friday.