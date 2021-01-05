Leinster fully aware of need to bounce back against Ulster

One off-colour 80-minute performance has managed to not only end Leinster’s 26-game winning streak in the Guinness PRO14, but also throw the province into an unexpected pressure situation as their title defence finally heats up.

With a mounting number of players unavailable through a mixture of injuries, positive Covid tests, and close contact tracing, Leo Cullen and his coaching staff suddenly find themselves scrambling for bodies as they head into a massive clash with Ulster on Friday.

Dan McFarland’s side hold a 10-point advantage on the defending champions at the top of Conference A, and although Leinster have two games in hand, their surprise defeat to Connacht means Friday’s showdown has taken on increased significance.

“It's more than pressure. I’d say it’s nearly a play-off game,’ explains Felipe Contepomi.

“Suddenly because we lost everyone said that they (Leinster) are under pressure.

“We are direct rivals, they are first and we are second. It’s a big game. In terms of pressure, those of the games that you want to be involved in and you work so hard to be part of them.

“I hope that brings an extra edge for the players but I think after the last game it is more focusing on performance and making sure that we get back to the standards (we expect). We try to set the highest standards we can and we have been under those standards in the last game. It’s (about) getting back to where we think we should be.”

They will have to do that with a heavily depleted squad, the six-day turnaround from Saturday’s loss only complicating matters further. Johnny Sexton and Scott Penny are both following the graduated return to play protocols after suffering head injuries, while Josh Murphy (calf), Jimmy O’Brien (shoulder) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder) are all doubts as a result of injuries sustained in a game where Leinster were blown away by Connacht, trailing by 20 points at half-time.

"All over the park we were surprised by the intensity they brought back in, there's nothing to get shy about - they were much more physical, had more intensity and beat us in every aspect of the game," Contepomi says.

"Then, maybe the lack of experience in some areas of the pitch... we started chasing the game too early when we didn't have to and needed a bit more composure.

"You always want to win, but when you lose, you learn, and that's something that can be good in the long run.

"I hope we take these learnings. For the young boys it will be great. For the more senior guys, I wouldn't say it's a wake-up call, but it could be good in the long run."

The more encouraging news for Leinster is that Rhys Ruddock is expected to be available after overcoming a rib problem, while Jordan Larmour has returned to training ahead of schedule as he steps up his recovery from a shoulder injury picked up in October.

It’s a welcome boost as Leinster head into a crucial run of games, the meeting with Ulster followed by back-to-back Champions Cup fixtures against Northampton and Montpellier.

Injuries and Covid complications aside, the province won’t be resting any of their available frontliners on Friday night, including the international contingent who were afforded a Christmas break.

“We’re starting to get everyone back,” Contepomi added. “Having said that, some guys are in different aspects. If they’re not 100% fit or they’re not 100% technically or mentally fit, we won’t pick them, but we are planning to pick the strongest team we have.

"We’re playing against the in-form team in PRO14 so it’s a big, big test for us.”