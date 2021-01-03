Northampton awarded win over London Irish following coronavirus cancellation

Northampton have been awarded four points and London Irish two following the cancellation of their round five match, Premiership Rugby has announced.

The contest, which had been scheduled to take place at Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday, was cancelled after a coronavirus outbreak at Irish.

The club returned a number of positive tests earlier this week, with further players identified as close contacts and placed into isolation.

And following consultation with Public Health England, Declan Kidney's side were advised to keep their training facility closed and not to play the match against Northampton.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said in a statement released on Sunday: “Following London Irish’s inability to fulfil their Gallagher Premiership Rugby round five fixture against Northampton Saints as a result of Covid-19, Saints have been awarded the win and four league points.

“London Irish shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0–0.

“The health and safety of players, staff, management, officials and supporters is our only priority, so the correct decision was taken to call the game off.”

A further round of testing will be undertaken on Monday.